Potomac Edison Installs First EV Fast Charging Stations in Maryland

WILLIAMSPORT, Md., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has completed installation of four electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging stations in Hancock and McHenry, the first such units the company has installed in its Maryland service area.

Fast-charging stations, also known as direct-current fast chargers (DCFC), can provide an 80% charge for most vehicles in less than an hour, enabling drivers to recharge during the day or on a break. Earlier this month, Potomac Edison installed two of these stations at Joseph Hancock Primitive Park in Hancock, and in late December the company installed two fast-charging stations at the Deep Creek Lake Information Center in McHenry.

Potomac Edison also installed Level 2 charging stations, which can accommodate two vehicles for simultaneous charging and deliver 8 to 24 miles of range per hour of charging, at the Deep Creek Information Center and at the Rail Trail Municipal Parking Lot in Hancock in December.

The new stations are part of Potomac Edison's EV Driven pilot program, a five-year Maryland Public Service Commission-approved program designed to benefit the state's environment by reducing auto emissions and support Maryland's goal to reach 300,000 zero-emission vehicles on the road by 2025. Over the course of the program, Potomac Edison will install 59 charging stations, including 20 fast-charging stations, across its seven-county Maryland territory.

"We're very pleased to have installed our first electric vehicle fast-charging stations in Maryland and excited about the progress we have made in expanding the charging station network," said James A. Sears, Jr., president of FirstEnergy's Maryland operations. "We look forward to building on this positive momentum in 2021 as we install additional charging stations across our service territory and continue to support Maryland's efforts toward electric vehicle adoption throughout the state."

Over the last two months, in addition to the fast-charging stations, Potomac Edison has completed new dual port Level 2 stations in Boonsboro, Cumberland, Keedysville, New Market and Oakland. To date, Potomac Edison has installed 16 charging stations at the following locations:

Boonsboro : Boonsboro Town Hall, 15 North Main St.

: Boonsboro Town Hall, 15 North Main St. Cumberland : Allegany College , 12401 Willowbrook Road

, 12401 Willowbrook Road Cumberland : Liberty Street Parking, 40 North Liberty St.

Liberty Street Parking, 40 North Liberty St. Frederick : MARC Station, 155 B and O Ave.

MARC Station, and O Ave. Frostburg : Parish Hall Parking Lot, 16 Uhl St.

Parish Hall Parking Lot, 16 Uhl St. Hancock : Joseph Hancock Primitive Park, 159 West Main St. ( two stations )

Joseph Hancock Primitive Park, 159 West Main St. ( ) Hancock : Rail Trail Municipal Parking Lot, 77 West Main St.

Rail Trail Municipal Parking Lot, 77 West Main St. Keedysville : Keedysville Library, 22 Taylor Drive

Keedysville Library, 22 Taylor Drive McHenry : Deep Creek Lake Information Center, 2 Vacation Way ( three stations )

Deep Creek Lake Information Center, 2 Vacation Way ( ) McHenry : Garrett College , 687 Mosser Road

, 687 Mosser Road Middletown : Middletown Municipal Parking, 119 Washington St.

Middletown Municipal Parking, 119 Washington St. New Market : New Market Town Hall, 40 South Alley

New Market Town Hall, 40 South Alley Oakland : Oakland Municipal Parking, 108 East Oak St.

Electric vehicles offer a clean, efficient alternative to gasoline-powered vehicles, averaging as low as one-third the cost-per-mile of gasoline. Depending on the battery capacity, EV driving range can vary from about 80 miles up to 280 miles or more. The installation of public charging stations through the EV Driven program will help reduce "range anxiety" for EV owners, as well as provide key data to help determine future implementation efforts throughout Maryland and other areas served by FirstEnergy's utilities.

Potomac Edison is also offering rebates for both residential and non-residential charger installations. Residential customers of Potomac Edison in Maryland are eligible for rebates of $300 for the installation of EV charging stations at their homes and can also earn additional rewards for using their chargers during off-peak hours. Multifamily property owners can receive a rebate of up to $5,000 for the installation of charging stations within Potomac Edison's service territory. For more information, please visit www.evdrivenpe.com.

Potomac Edison serves about 270,000 customers in all or parts of Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Howard, Montgomery, and Washington counties. Follow Potomac Edison at www.potomacedison.com, on Twitter @PotomacEdison, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PotomacEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note: Photos of recently installed fast charging stations are available to download on Flickr.

