1895 Bancorp Of Wisconsin, Inc. Announces David R. Ball As President

GREENFIELD, Wis., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. ("the "Company") (NASDAQ Capital Market: BCOW), the holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB (the "Bank"), announced that David R. Ball has accepted the position of President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company and the Bank. Mr. Ball brings 30 years of banking experience to the Company and the Bank, most recently as the Managing Director of Correspondent Banking at BMO Harris. Mr. Ball will begin his new position as of February 22, 2021.

Richard B. Hurd will continue as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. Mr. Hurd states, "I have known and worked with David from our time at Bank One Milwaukee and most recently in his role as our Correspondent Banker, where he managed our relationship with BMO Harris over the past 5 years. His depth of experience in finance, commercial lending and management, positions David for successfully growing 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. and PyraMax Bank. He will add considerable depth to our management team as we move ahead".

