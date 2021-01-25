>
Asbury Automotive Group Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

January 25, 2021 | About: NYSE:ABG -3.46%

PR Newswire

DULUTH, Ga., Jan. 25, 2021

DULUTH, Ga., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year financial results before the market opens on February 2, 2021. Asbury will host a conference call later that day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Asbury Automotive Group (PRNewsfoto/Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.)

The conference call will be simulcast live on the internet and can be accessed by logging onto www.asburyauto.com/company/investor-relations. A replay will be available on this site for 30 days.

In addition, live audio of the call will be accessible to the public by calling (866) 248-8441 (domestic), or (323) 347-3278 (international); passcode – 1603957. Callers should dial in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the call begins.

A conference call replay will be available two hours following the call for seven days, and can be accessed by calling (888) 203-1112 (domestic), or (719) 457-0820 (international); passcode – 1603957.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ("Asbury"), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Duluth, GA, is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S. Asbury currently operates 91 dealerships, consisting of 112 franchises, representing 31 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles. Asbury also operates 25 collision repair centers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asbury-automotive-group-schedules-release-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-301214232.html

SOURCE Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.


