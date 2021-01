Matthews Japan Fund Comments on Roland

Roland ( TSE:7944 ) has strong brand equity in its digital musical instruments, with a strong following of "Roland sound" by many professional and amateur music enthusiasts. We also believe with the current capable management, there are company specifc margin improvement opportunities in product average selling price growth and reducing stock keeping units (SKUs).

Sydnee Gatewood

I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg