Cerence Inc (CRNC) CEO Sanjay Dhawan Sold $1 million of Shares

January 25, 2021 | About: CRNC -4.44%

CEO of Cerence Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sanjay Dhawan (insider trades) sold 8,581 shares of CRNC on 01/22/2021 at an average price of $119.6 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Cerence Inc has a market cap of $4.49 billion; its shares were traded at around $119.170000 with and P/S ratio of 13.27.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Sanjay Dhawan sold 8,581 shares of CRNC stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $119.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.36% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Executive Vice President Stefan Ortmanns sold 3,344 shares of CRNC stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $100.39. The price of the stock has increased by 18.71% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CRNC, click here

.

