Beacon to Announce First Quarter 2021 Earnings on February 8, 2021

January 25, 2021 | About: NAS:BECN -2.42%


[url="]Beacon[/url] (Nasdaq: BECN) (the “Company”) announced today that its first quarter 2021 earnings results for the period ended December 31, 2020 will be released after market close on Monday, February 8, 2021. The same day, the Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results. Details for the earnings release event are as follows:



What:



Beacon First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call



When:



Monday, February 8, 2021



Time:



5:00 p.m. ET



Access:



Register for the conference call or webcast by visiting:







[url="]Beacon+Investor+Relations+%26ndash%3B+Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations[/url]



Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing event details and unique access codes. To ensure timely access, participants should register for the earnings call at least 10 minutes before the 5:00 p.m. ET start time. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations page shortly after the call.



About Beacon



Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 500 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 100,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit [url="]www.becn.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210125005867/en/


