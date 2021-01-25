Washington Prime Group Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today announced the 2020 tax reporting information (Federal Form 1099) for distributions as shown below. The distributions relate to its common shares, Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest and Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest.
Amounts reported to Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan participants will differ due to administrative costs. Participants should refer to their Form 1099 which will be mailed no later than January 31, 2021. The taxability of the 2020 common stock distributions and the 2020 preferred stock distributions are not indicative of the taxability of future distributions.
Common Stock - Ticker Symbol: WPG
Preferred Stock - 7.5% Series H Preferred Shares - Ticker Symbol: WPG-H
Preferred Stock - 6.875% Series I Preferred Shares - Ticker Symbol: WPG-I
This press release is intended to serve as the written notice required by the Internal Revenue Code that the amounts in the “L-T Capital Gains” columns above are designated as Capital Gains Dividends.
Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), Washington Prime Group Inc. is disclosing below two additional amounts related to the capital gain dividends reported in Form 1099 DIV Box 2a, Total Capital Gain Distr. for purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code:
One Year Amounts Disclosure: $0
Three Year Amounts Disclosure: $0
Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests”, and investors should contact a tax advisor with respect to the two additional amounts disclosed herein.
About Washington Prime Group
Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime Group® is a registered trademark of the Company. Learn more at [url="]www.washingtonprime.com[/url].
