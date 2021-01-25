>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Washington Prime Group Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions

January 25, 2021 | About: NYSE:WPG +8.73%


Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today announced the 2020 tax reporting information (Federal Form 1099) for distributions as shown below. The distributions relate to its common shares, Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest and Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest.



Amounts reported to Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan participants will differ due to administrative costs. Participants should refer to their Form 1099 which will be mailed no later than January 31, 2021. The taxability of the 2020 common stock distributions and the 2020 preferred stock distributions are not indicative of the taxability of future distributions.



Common Stock - Ticker Symbol: WPG



Record Date



Payable Date



Type of Distribution



CUSIP Number



Total Distribution Per Share



Ordinary Dividends



L-T Capital


Gains



Unrecap.





1250 Gain



Non-Dividend Distributions



Liquidated Distributions



Section 199A Dividends



03/09/2020



03/16/2020



Cash



93964W108



$0.125000



$0.125000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.125000







TOTAL



$0.125000



$0.125000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.125000



Preferred Stock - 7.5% Series H Preferred Shares - Ticker Symbol: WPG-H



Record Date



Payable Date



Type of Distribution



CUSIP Number



Total Distribution Per Share



Ordinary Dividends



L-T Capital


Gains



Unrecap.





1250 Gain



Non-Dividend Distributions



Liquidated Distributions



Section 199A Dividends



03/30/2020



04/15/2020



Cash



93964W207



$0.468800



$0.468800



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.468800



06/29/2020



07/15/2020



Cash



93964W207



$0.468800



$0.468800



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.468800



09/28/2020



10/15/2020



Cash



93964W207



$0.468800



$0.468800



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.468800



12/28/2020



01/15/2021



Cash



93964W207



$0.468800



$0.468800



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.468800







TOTAL



$1.875200



$1.875200



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$1.875200



Preferred Stock - 6.875% Series I Preferred Shares - Ticker Symbol: WPG-I



Record Date



Payable Date



Type of Distribution



CUSIP Number



Total Distribution Per Share



Ordinary Dividends



L-T Capital


Gains



Unrecap.





1250 Gain



Non-Dividend Distributions



Liquidated Distributions



Section 199A Dividends



03/30/2020



04/15/2020



Cash



93964W306



$0.429700



$0.429700



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.429700



06/29/2020



07/15/2020



Cash



93964W306



$0.429700



$0.429700



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.429700



09/28/2020



10/15/2020



Cash



93964W306



$0.429700



$0.429700



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.429700



12/28/2020



01/15/2021



Cash



93964W306



$0.429700



$0.429700



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.429700







TOTAL



$1.718800



$1.718800



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$0.000000



$1.718800



This press release is intended to serve as the written notice required by the Internal Revenue Code that the amounts in the “L-T Capital Gains” columns above are designated as Capital Gains Dividends.



Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), Washington Prime Group Inc. is disclosing below two additional amounts related to the capital gain dividends reported in Form 1099 DIV Box 2a, Total Capital Gain Distr. for purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code:





  • One Year Amounts Disclosure: $0




  • Three Year Amounts Disclosure: $0




Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests”, and investors should contact a tax advisor with respect to the two additional amounts disclosed herein.



About Washington Prime Group


Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime Group® is a registered trademark of the Company. Learn more at [url="]www.washingtonprime.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210125005883/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)