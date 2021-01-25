>
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC to Participate in the Stifel 2021 Virtual Transportation & Logistics Conference

January 25, 2021 | About: FTAI -1.39%

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (:FTAI) (the “Company”) today announced that Joe Adams, FTAI Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Transportation & Logistics Conference at 11:20AM (ET) on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Interested investors may access the Company’s presentation materials posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.ftandi.com.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini
Investor Relations
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC
(212) 798-6128
[email protected]

