Lyft To Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

January 25, 2021 | About: LYFT -1.4%

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyft, Inc. ( LYFT) (the “Company” or “Lyft”), today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020 after the close of the market on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

On the same day, Lyft will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results and business highlights. To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit the Company’s Investor Relations page at https://investor.lyft.com/.

The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations page shortly after the call.

Lyft announces material information to the public about Lyft, its products and services and other matters through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, the investor relations section of its website (investor.lyft.com), its Twitter account (@lyft), and its blogs (including: lyft.com/blog, lyft.com/hub, eng.lyft.com, medium.com/LyftLevel5, medium.com/sharing-the-ride-with-lyft and medium.com/@johnzimmer) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Lyft
Lyft was founded in 2012 and is one of the largest transportation networks in the United States and Canada. As the world shifts away from car ownership to transportation-as-a-service, Lyft is at the forefront of this massive societal change. Our transportation network brings together rideshare, bikes, scooters, car rentals and transit all in one app. We are singularly driven by our mission: to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation.

Contacts
Investor Relations: [email protected]
Media: [email protected]

