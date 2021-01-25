AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) 2/4/2021 2/5/2021 2/19/2021 $0.05326 per share of investment income





AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) 2/4/2021 2/5/2021 2/19/2021 $0.0655 per share of investment income







The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

