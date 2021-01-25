PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021
NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
EX-DATE
RECORD DATE
PAYMENT DATE
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)
2/4/2021
2/5/2021
2/19/2021
$0.05326 per share of investment income
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)
2/4/2021
2/5/2021
2/19/2021
$0.0655 per share of investment income
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with NYSE:AFB. Click here to check it out.
- NYSE:AFB 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NYSE:AFB
- Peter Lynch Chart of NYSE:AFB
The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-closed-end-funds-announce-distribution-rates-301214418.html
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds