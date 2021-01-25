>
OGE Energy Corp. fourth quarter/year-end 2020 earnings webcast

January 25, 2021 | About: NYSE:OGE +1.47%

PR Newswire

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 25, 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter and year-end 2020 results at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Central Time), Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.

This call is being webcast by Intrado and can be accessed at OGE Energy's website at www.ogeenergy.com.

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), is headquartered in Oklahoma City and is the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company (OG&E), a regulated electric utility serving approximately 865,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. In addition, OGE holds 25.5 percent limited partner interest and 50 percent general partner interest in Enable Midstream Partners, LP.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oge-energy-corp-fourth-quarteryear-end-2020-earnings-webcast-301214416.html

SOURCE OGE Energy Corp.


