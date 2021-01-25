>
Morningstar, Inc. to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results on February 18

January 25, 2021 | About: NAS:MORN -2.06%

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2021

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN) plans to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18, 2021. The company does not hold analyst conference calls; however, investors may submit written questions to Morningstar at [email protected].

About Morningstar, Inc.
Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $215 billion in assets under advisement and management as of Sept. 30, 2020. The Company has operations in 29 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on Twitter @MorningstarInc.

©2021 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

MORN-C

Media Contact: Sarah Wirth, +1 312 244-7358 or [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact: Barbara Noverini, CFA, +1 312 696-6164 or [email protected]

Morningstar logo (PRNewsFoto/Morningstar Research Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Morningstar, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morningstar-inc-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-on-february-18-301214285.html

SOURCE Morningstar, Inc.


