SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds GXGX, ACEV, DMYD, and EXPC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

January 25, 2021 | About: NAS:ACEV -1.52% NAS:EXPC -1.81% NAS:GXGX -0.87% NYSE:DMYD -9.79%

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GXGX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GXGX) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Celularity Inc. ("Celularity"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, GXGX will acquire Celularity through a reverse merger that will result in Celularity becoming a publicly listed company. If you own GXGX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/gxgx/

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACEV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACEV) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Achronix Semiconductor Corporation ("Achronix"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ACEV will acquire Achronix through a reverse merger that will result in Achronix becoming a publicly listed company. The transaction reflects an implied equity value of the combined company of $2.1 billion. If you own ACEV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/acev/

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE: DMYD)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE: DMYD) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Genius Sports Group Limited ("GSG"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, DMYD will acquire GSG through a reverse merger that will result in GSG becoming a public company. If you own DMYD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/dmyd/

Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: EXPC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: EXPC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held Blade Urban Air Mobility, Inc. ("Blade"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, EXPC will acquire Blade through a reverse merger that will result in Blade becoming a public company traded on the NASDAQ. The estimated post-transaction equity value of the combined company is approximately $825 million. If you own EXPC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/EXPC/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-gxgx-acev-dmyd-and-expc-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301214500.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


