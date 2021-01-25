Staar Surgical Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Prestige Consumer Healthcare & Bridge Bancorp to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

Staar Surgical Co. (NASD: STAA) will replace Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

(NYSE: PBH) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Prestige Consumer Healthcare will replace Foundation Building Materials Inc. (NYSE: FBM) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, January 29 . American Securities LLC is acquiring Foundation Building Materials in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Prestige Consumer Healthcare is more representative of the small-cap market space.



(NASD: DCOM) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, February 1. Bridge Bancorp is acquiring Dime Community Bancshares in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector January 29, 2021 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Staar Surgical STAA Health Care

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Prestige Consumer Healthcare PBH Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Prestige Consumer Healthcare PBH Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Foundation Building Materials FBM Industrials February 1, 2021 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Bridge Bancorp BDGE Financials

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Dime Community Bancshares DCOM Financials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

