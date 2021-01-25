Staar Surgical Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Prestige Consumer Healthcare & Bridge Bancorp to Join S&P SmallCap 600

PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021
NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:
- Staar Surgical Co. (NASD: STAA) will replace Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
(NYSE: PBH) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Prestige Consumer Healthcare will replace Foundation Building Materials Inc. (NYSE: FBM) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, January 29. American Securities LLC is acquiring Foundation Building Materials in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Prestige Consumer Healthcare is more representative of the small-cap market space.
- Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASD: BDGE) will replace Dime Community Bancshares Inc.
(NASD: DCOM) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, February 1. Bridge Bancorp is acquiring Dime Community Bancshares in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
January 29, 2021
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Staar Surgical
STAA
Health Care
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Prestige Consumer Healthcare
PBH
Health Care
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Prestige Consumer Healthcare
PBH
Health Care
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Foundation Building Materials
FBM
Industrials
February 1, 2021
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Bridge Bancorp
BDGE
Financials
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Dime Community Bancshares
DCOM
Financials
