Marriott International Announces Release Date For Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings

January 25, 2021 | About: NAS:MAR -2.67%

PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 25, 2021

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) will report fourth quarter 2020 earnings results on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at approximately 7:00 am Eastern Time (ET). The company will hold a conference call for the investment community on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Mr. Arne Sorenson, Marriott International's president and chief executive officer, and Ms. Leeny Oberg, Marriott International's executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the company's performance.

Marriott International, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Marriott International, Inc.)

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via Marriott's investor relations website. Those wishing to access the call on the web should log on to http://www.marriott.com/investor, and click the link for the fourth quarter earnings call under "Recent and Upcoming Events". A replay will be available at that same website until February 17, 2022. A transcript of the call will also be available on the company's website.

The telephone dial-in number for the conference call is 1-706-679-3455. Please use conference ID 2083356 when dialing into the call. To help ensure you do not miss any of the conference call, please dial-in or link to the call on the web 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. News media will be able to access the conference call in a listen-only mode.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 2:00 pm ET, Thursday, February 18, 2021 until 8:00 pm ET, Thursday, February 25, 2021. To access the replay, call 1-404-537-3406. The conference ID for the recording is 2083356.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,500 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

IRPR#1

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marriott-international-announces-release-date-for-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-301214408.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.


