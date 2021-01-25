Vimeo Raises $300 Million of Equity

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vimeo, an IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) business and the world's leading video software company, today announced it raised $300 million in primary equity from T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and Oberndorf Enterprises, LLC at a valuation in excess of $5 billion. This follows the November 2020 announcement of the company's $150 million equity raise and IAC's plan to spin-off Vimeo into an independent, separately-traded public company.

The new investment occurred in two tranches, consisting of $200 million at a $5.2 billion pre-money valuation and $100 million at a $5.7 billion pre-money valuation. The capital will provide Vimeo with additional cash to accelerate its investments in growth, innovation and talent. Subject to necessary stockholder approvals and the final approval of the IAC board of directors, IAC expects to complete the spin-off of Vimeo to IAC shareholders early in the second quarter of 2021.

Demand for Vimeo's cloud-based software—which offers businesses a turnkey solution for essential video needs—continues to see record growth among corporate and business customers such as Amazon, Starbucks, Deloitte, Zendesk, Rite Aid and Siemens. In December, Vimeo saw its highest month of year-over-year revenue growth—57 percent—for all of 2020.

"As the world embraces video like never before, Vimeo is in an incredibly strong position to help more businesses take advantage of this powerful medium," said Anjali Sud, CEO, Vimeo. "We have built an industry-leading solution that the market needs, and we intend to move swiftly to bring our professional-quality tools to millions more users."

"Vimeo is the quintessential IAC success story," said Joey Levin, CEO, IAC. "With patience, discipline, and ambition, Vimeo has transformed from a tiny seed to a large global enterprise making its mark on the world, and Anjali Sud is an exceptional leader."

About Vimeo

Vimeo is the world's leading all-in-one video software solution. Our platform enables any professional, team, and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. We proudly serve our growing community of over 200 million users — from creatives to entrepreneurs to the world's largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com.

About IAC

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 10 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and has majority ownership of ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie's List and Handy. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

