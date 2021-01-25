>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Tanger Outlet Centers Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

January 25, 2021 | About: NYSE:SKT +2.62%

PR Newswire

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 25, 2021

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, announced today that its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 will be released on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 after the market close. The Company will host its conference call for analysts, investors and other interested parties on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the conference call, listeners should dial 1-844-492-3729 and request to join the Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. SKT Call.

A live audio webcast of this call will be available to the public on Tanger's Investor Relations website, investors.tangeroutlets.com.

A telephone replay of the call will be available from February 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time through 11:59 p.m. on March 4, 2021 by dialing 1-877-344-7529, replay access code #10151828. An online archive of the webcast will also be available through March 4, 2021.

Tanger Outlets. (PRNewsFoto/Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.)

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 40 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

Investor Contact Information


Cyndi Holt

Jim Williams

SVP, Investor Relations

EVP & CFO

336-834-6892

336-834-6800

[email protected]

[email protected]



Media Contact Information


[email protected]


Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tanger-outlet-centers-schedules-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301214417.html

SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)