Amarillo National Bank Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Pfizer Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF

Amarillo, TX, based Investment company Amarillo National Bank (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Zoetis Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, sells Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Pfizer Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, EOG Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amarillo National Bank. As of 2020Q4, Amarillo National Bank owns 86 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LLY, HON, VIA, MXIM, MRK,

LLY, HON, VIA, MXIM, MRK, Added Positions: IVW, IVE, IWP, JPM, ZTS, SPY, LUV, WMT, IBB, MU, IYY, SHY, BRK.B, IJH, HD, GIS, CSCO,

IVW, IVE, IWP, JPM, ZTS, SPY, LUV, WMT, IBB, MU, IYY, SHY, BRK.B, IJH, HD, GIS, CSCO, Reduced Positions: AGG, PFE, IVV, EFA, DVY, PG, ATO, DE, TLT, XOM, BABA, PYPL, ICE, DHR, IEF, BA, IWN, MMM,

AGG, PFE, IVV, EFA, DVY, PG, ATO, DE, TLT, XOM, BABA, PYPL, ICE, DHR, IEF, BA, IWN, MMM, Sold Out: DNKN, IYW, MUB, EOG, VMC, SLB,

For the details of AMARILLO NATIONAL BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amarillo+national+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 266,126 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.31% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 265,818 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.16% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 73,776 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 62,790 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65% BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 265,159 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 284.65%

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.58. The stock is now traded at around $212.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,652 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,210 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69. The stock is now traded at around $201.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,161 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $81.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,514 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $88.65, with an estimated average price of $79.2. The stock is now traded at around $92.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,313 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Amarillo National Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.65%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 265,159 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Amarillo National Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.41%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $106.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 20,344 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Amarillo National Bank added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 29.38%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $132.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 29,682 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Amarillo National Bank added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 138.46%. The purchase prices were between $157.07 and $174.35, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $161.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,339 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Amarillo National Bank added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 62.54%. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $43.53. The stock is now traded at around $45.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 32,480 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Amarillo National Bank added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 55.61%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.79. The stock is now traded at around $146.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,743 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Amarillo National Bank sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.97.

Amarillo National Bank sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9.

Amarillo National Bank sold out a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2.

Amarillo National Bank sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $134.69 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $142.77.

Amarillo National Bank sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.84.

Amarillo National Bank sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $19.02.

Amarillo National Bank reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 27.22%. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $37.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. Amarillo National Bank still held 107,712 shares as of 2020-12-31.