Sky Investment Group LLC Buys General Dynamics Corp, Textron Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp

Hartford, CT, based Investment company Sky Investment Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys General Dynamics Corp, Textron Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Wells Fargo, Slack Technologies Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp, Alliancebernstein Glb High Inc Fund Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sky Investment Group LLC. As of 2020Q4, Sky Investment Group LLC owns 116 stocks with a total value of $393 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 97,005 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 129,886 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 73,670 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 77,201 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 47,060 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%

Sky Investment Group LLC initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.44. The stock is now traded at around $153.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 11,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sky Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.09 and $48.49, with an estimated average price of $42.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sky Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $34.12. The stock is now traded at around $42.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sky Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sky Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $164.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,511 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sky Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.58. The stock is now traded at around $212.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sky Investment Group LLC added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 30.80%. The purchase prices were between $80.71 and $93.59, with an estimated average price of $86.73. The stock is now traded at around $82.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,907 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sky Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Alliancebernstein Glb High Inc Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.29 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $11.

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 43.16%. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $29.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Sky Investment Group LLC still held 40,436 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 21.71%. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Sky Investment Group LLC still held 79,702 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 36.27%. The sale prices were between $58.99 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $64.96. The stock is now traded at around $64.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Sky Investment Group LLC still held 13,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 41%. The sale prices were between $21.82 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $30.01. The stock is now traded at around $36.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Sky Investment Group LLC still held 9,145 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 26.8%. The sale prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.35. The stock is now traded at around $38.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Sky Investment Group LLC still held 11,972 shares as of 2020-12-31.