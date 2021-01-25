>
Towerview Llc Buys W R Grace, USA Technologies Inc, Sells Corning Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Taubman Centers Inc

January 25, 2021 | About: GRA -1.88% USAT -1.8% DD +0.32% TCO +0% CTVA -1.81% FPH -0.62%

New York, NY, based Investment company Towerview Llc (Current Portfolio) buys W R Grace, USA Technologies Inc, sells Corning Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Taubman Centers Inc, Corteva Inc, Five Point Holdings LLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Towerview Llc. As of 2020Q4, Towerview Llc owns 18 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TOWERVIEW LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/towerview+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TOWERVIEW LLC
  1. Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) - 3,815,000 shares, 39.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
  2. Saga Communications Inc (SGA) - 1,170,000 shares, 20.07% of the total portfolio.
  3. Corning Inc (GLW) - 660,000 shares, 16.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.67%
  4. Lands' End Inc (LE) - 450,000 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.81%
  5. Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) - 1,461,712 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
New Purchase: W R Grace & Co (GRA)

Towerview Llc initiated holding in W R Grace & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.8 and $57.14, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $59.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: USA Technologies Inc (USAT)

Towerview Llc initiated holding in USA Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.03 and $11.51, with an estimated average price of $9.07. The stock is now traded at around $10.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Towerview Llc sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.83.

Sold Out: Taubman Centers Inc (TCO)

Towerview Llc sold out a holding in Taubman Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $32.87 and $43, with an estimated average price of $38.9.

Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Towerview Llc sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $29.37 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.95.

Sold Out: Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH)

Towerview Llc sold out a holding in Five Point Holdings LLC. The sale prices were between $4.09 and $6.05, with an estimated average price of $5.01.



