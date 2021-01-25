Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF, Zebra Technologies Corp, Costamare Inc, Sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, BTC iShares Gold Trust, BTC iShares Silver Trust

Investment company Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF, Zebra Technologies Corp, Costamare Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, BTC iShares Gold Trust, BTC iShares Silver Trust, Templeton Emerging Markets Fund, Broadcom Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors. As of 2020Q4, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owns 143 stocks with a total value of $107 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,959 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.06% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,448 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 13,180 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 6,178 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.24% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 10,598 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16%

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $258.81 and $384.33, with an estimated average price of $338.9. The stock is now traded at around $402.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 2,230 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Costamare Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.69 and $8.28, with an estimated average price of $6.99. The stock is now traded at around $8.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 94,181 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.43 and $181.39, with an estimated average price of $128.43. The stock is now traded at around $202.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $174.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 3,275 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1420.12. The stock is now traded at around $1880.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.19 and $72.17, with an estimated average price of $37.51. The stock is now traded at around $54.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 12,425 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 172.92%. The purchase prices were between $79.61 and $100.73, with an estimated average price of $88.45. The stock is now traded at around $102.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 21,757 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 333.62%. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.96. The stock is now traded at around $81.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 7,159 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Enova International Inc by 62.10%. The purchase prices were between $15.35 and $25.88, with an estimated average price of $20.64. The stock is now traded at around $23.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 40,168 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 51.16%. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.87. The stock is now traded at around $161.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 204.83%. The purchase prices were between $10.61 and $13.11, with an estimated average price of $11.89. The stock is now traded at around $13.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 36,939 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 31.04%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $261.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,222 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.84 and $22.5, with an estimated average price of $20.97.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Tekla Healthcare Investors. The sale prices were between $19.72 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $21.77.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $148.97 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $153.29.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $28.69 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $33.76.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23.