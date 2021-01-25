>
Articles 

Grace & White Inc Buys State Auto Financial Corp, Washington REIT, WPX Energy Inc, Sells Heska Corp, Bang & Olufsen A/S, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc

January 25, 2021 | About: STFC -0.88% WRE +0.85% GNLAF +0% BRRE -9.26% WPX +0% PTEN -0.16% V -0.51% CI -1.49% SWGNF -1.26% NWBO -4.14% HSKA +1.03%

Investment company Grace & White Inc (Current Portfolio) buys State Auto Financial Corp, Washington REIT, WPX Energy Inc, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Cigna Corp, sells Heska Corp, Bang & Olufsen A/S, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Murphy Oil Corp, Western Asset Inflation Linked Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grace & White Inc . As of 2020Q4, Grace & White Inc owns 124 stocks with a total value of $458 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of GRACE & WHITE INC
  1. Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B) - 367,798 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
  2. Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT) - 193,771 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
  3. Unum Group (UNM) - 634,102 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38%
  4. Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) - 55,182 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio.
  5. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) - 43,590 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: WPX Energy Inc (WPX)

Grace & White Inc initiated holding in WPX Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.11 and $8.62, with an estimated average price of $6.43. The stock is now traded at around $9.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 49,264 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN)

Grace & White Inc initiated holding in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.49 and $5.75, with an estimated average price of $3.99. The stock is now traded at around $6.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 48,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Grace & White Inc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $200.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 960 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)

Grace & White Inc initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $163.4 and $221.11, with an estimated average price of $196.78. The stock is now traded at around $220.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,112 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The Swatch Group AG (SWGNF)

Grace & White Inc initiated holding in The Swatch Group AG. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $47.38. The stock is now traded at around $54.335600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc (NWBO)

Grace & White Inc initiated holding in Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.75 and $2.3, with an estimated average price of $1.35. The stock is now traded at around $1.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: State Auto Financial Corp (STFC)

Grace & White Inc added to a holding in State Auto Financial Corp by 123.38%. The purchase prices were between $12.18 and $18.26, with an estimated average price of $15.25. The stock is now traded at around $18.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 110,146 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Washington REIT (WRE)

Grace & White Inc added to a holding in Washington REIT by 38.66%. The purchase prices were between $17.29 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $21.47. The stock is now traded at around $22.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 138,053 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Genesis Land Development Corp (GNLAF)

Grace & White Inc added to a holding in Genesis Land Development Corp by 20.02%. The purchase prices were between $1.06 and $1.76, with an estimated average price of $1.38. The stock is now traded at around $1.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 565,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Blue Ridge Real Estate Co (BRRE)

Grace & White Inc added to a holding in Blue Ridge Real Estate Co by 54.84%. The purchase prices were between $4 and $5.02, with an estimated average price of $4.28. The stock is now traded at around $4.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 35,976 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Heska Corp (HSKA)

Grace & White Inc sold out a holding in Heska Corp. The sale prices were between $96.1 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $125.22.

Sold Out: Royce Global Value Trust Inc (RGT)

Grace & White Inc sold out a holding in Royce Global Value Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $12.27 and $15.38, with an estimated average price of $13.8.

Sold Out: Helios Fairfax Partners Corp (FFXXF)

Grace & White Inc sold out a holding in Helios Fairfax Partners Corp. The sale prices were between $3 and $6.01, with an estimated average price of $3.93.

Sold Out: Obsidian Energy Ltd (OBELF)

Grace & White Inc sold out a holding in Obsidian Energy Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.3 and $0.69, with an estimated average price of $0.43.



