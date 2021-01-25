>
Epstein & White Financial LLC Buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Merck Inc

January 25, 2021 | About: IVV +0.4% IVW +0.79% SUSA +0.35% PG +1.72% MCD -0.02% LMT +1.07% EFV -0.68% IUSB +0.24% SRLN -0.02% INTU -0.11% JETS -2.47% AG -0.36%

Investment company Epstein & White Financial LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Merck Inc, Alphabet Inc, Altria Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Epstein & White Financial LLC. As of 2020Q4, Epstein & White Financial LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Epstein & White Financial LLC
  1. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 279,219 shares, 33.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.14%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,220,688 shares, 12.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.99%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 221,771 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.45%
  4. iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 387,462 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.73%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 275,979 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.91%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Epstein & White Financial LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.09 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $48.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 201,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Epstein & White Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.67 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $54.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 40,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Epstein & White Financial LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.13 and $45.65, with an estimated average price of $44.98. The stock is now traded at around $46.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 18,421 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Epstein & White Financial LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.68 and $381.16, with an estimated average price of $351.93. The stock is now traded at around $374.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Epstein & White Financial LLC initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $21.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 26,625 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Epstein & White Financial LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,455 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Epstein & White Financial LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.14%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $385.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.32%. The holding were 279,219 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Epstein & White Financial LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 271.71%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)

Epstein & White Financial LLC added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 109.74%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $85.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,006 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Epstein & White Financial LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 53.79%. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72. The stock is now traded at around $132.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,248 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Epstein & White Financial LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 26.17%. The purchase prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.36. The stock is now traded at around $213.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,753 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Epstein & White Financial LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 31.46%. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.32. The stock is now traded at around $343.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 819 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Epstein & White Financial LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Epstein & White Financial LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Epstein & White Financial LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.2.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Epstein & White Financial LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $182.15 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $199.16.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Epstein & White Financial LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.87.

Sold Out: Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc (NML)

Epstein & White Financial LLC sold out a holding in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $2.36 and $3.67, with an estimated average price of $3.01.



