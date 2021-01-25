Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC Buys Teladoc Health Inc, Nektar Therapeutics, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells Twilio Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Alphabet Inc

Investment company Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Teladoc Health Inc, Nektar Therapeutics, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, sells Twilio Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Alphabet Inc, Lyft Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $101 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TDOC, NKTR, FNDE, VIG, AXP, ACN, BRK.B, VUG, MA, PG, ABBV, UNH,

TDOC, NKTR, FNDE, VIG, AXP, ACN, BRK.B, VUG, MA, PG, ABBV, UNH, Added Positions: SPY, VXUS, IWP, VXF, IVV, TXN, GOOGL, NKE, MRK,

SPY, VXUS, IWP, VXF, IVV, TXN, GOOGL, NKE, MRK, Reduced Positions: GOOG, AAPL, WORK, SNAP, TSLA, AMZN, UBER, MSFT, FB, CRM, ADBE, SCHX, SPLV, HD, VNQ, SCHG, IWD, JNJ, AEG, JPM, DIS, FNDX, INTC, CPG, FNDA, FNDF, NVDA, V, BSV,

GOOG, AAPL, WORK, SNAP, TSLA, AMZN, UBER, MSFT, FB, CRM, ADBE, SCHX, SPLV, HD, VNQ, SCHG, IWD, JNJ, AEG, JPM, DIS, FNDX, INTC, CPG, FNDA, FNDF, NVDA, V, BSV, Sold Out: TWLO, BABA, LYFT, LVGO, VT, BAC, PINS, INTU, DOCU, ZNGA, BA, RTX, VZ, SNOW, WMT, AMGN, XLNX, CVX,

For the details of Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vista+wealth+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 89,064 shares, 30.23% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 142,343 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.15% Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 34,028 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 81,968 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46% BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 19,222 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $202.94. The stock is now traded at around $287.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 7,246 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Nektar Therapeutics. The purchase prices were between $15.77 and $19.03, with an estimated average price of $17.24. The stock is now traded at around $17.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 51,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 18,186 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $141.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,017 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $111.15. The stock is now traded at around $121.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,222 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $240.36. The stock is now traded at around $252.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 988 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 34.09%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $384.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 6,361 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 42.63%. The purchase prices were between $130.35 and $168.32, with an estimated average price of $148.84. The stock is now traded at around $176.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,346 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $106.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.86%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $385.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,040 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $314.

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59.

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $22.23 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $36.76.

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $78.99 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $86.94.

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.51.