Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc Buys ProShares UltraShort Russell2000, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Apple Inc, Sells ProShares UltraShort S&P500, Global X Silver Miners ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

Scottsdale, AZ, based Investment company Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ProShares UltraShort Russell2000, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Apple Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, sells ProShares UltraShort S&P500, Global X Silver Miners ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, SSgA SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF, Packaging Corp of America during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc owns 101 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TWM, AAPL, SCHA, LIT, SLV, DRI, QTWO, TWLO, IXG, SCHZ, XSD,
- Added Positions: SCHB, IJS, EEM, BSV, AGG, IGSB, VCIT, VCSH, SPYV, PDBC, DOG, SUB, SCHD, GLD, MUB, KMB, NVS, CSCO, RWM, RIO, ETR, SHM, SMB, SPY, AEP, SO, TFI, IIVI, ALXN, GPN, AMD, DTN,
- Reduced Positions: SDS, SIL, GDX, VOT, SCHM, EDIV, VT, SH, SPLV, SCHO, SCHR, MRCY, STX, TTWO, IXJ, XLV, XLK, CORT, SQ, LLY, SOXX, TGT, CDNA, ZYXI, FIVN, TDOC, AAXN, FDN, FIS, ONTO, IWC, IPHI, FTNT, FLGT, IJH, CRM, UPLD, PODD, ACWI, DXCM, FBT, IXN, EMB, SCHV, WIX, ZEN, TER, CHGG, BKF, HUBS, IJR, IAU, SPTS, RPD, ACLS,
- Sold Out: PKG, MAG, PAAS, TIP, FCX,
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 285,716 shares, 17.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.18%
- BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 277,920 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.99%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 326,162 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 24,995 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.59%
- CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 77,046 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77%
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000. The purchase prices were between $4.87 and $8.66, with an estimated average price of $6.54. The stock is now traded at around $16.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 318,924 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $142.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 10,499 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.78 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $80.02. The stock is now traded at around $96.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,123 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $49.92. The stock is now traded at around $72.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,188 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $23.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,569 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.19 and $120.55, with an estimated average price of $107.35. The stock is now traded at around $120.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.49%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $89.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 36,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 31.80%. The purchase prices were between $13.22 and $15.29, with an estimated average price of $14.25. The stock is now traded at around $15.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 54,668 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ProShares Short Dow30 (DOG)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in ProShares Short Dow30 by 22.68%. The purchase prices were between $39.2 and $45.68, with an estimated average price of $41.5. The stock is now traded at around $38.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,217 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 24.15%. The purchase prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $136.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,159 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Novartis AG (NVS)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Novartis AG by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $78.07 and $94.43, with an estimated average price of $87.43. The stock is now traded at around $98.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (SMB)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 26.49%. The purchase prices were between $17.98 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $18.07. The stock is now traded at around $18.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,341 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in Packaging Corp of America. The sale prices were between $108.42 and $137.91, with an estimated average price of $126.45.Sold Out: MAG Silver Corp (MAG)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in MAG Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $14.48 and $20.69, with an estimated average price of $17.22.Sold Out: Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $28.78 and $36.93, with an estimated average price of $32.22.Sold Out: BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15.Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.97.
