>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC Buys Northrop Grumman Corp, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, TILT Holdings Inc

January 25, 2021 | About: IJH -0.36% IJR +0.15% AAPL +2.77% SCHA -0.05% BRK.B +0.04% NOC +0.4% IWF +0.73% LMT +1.07% 0T01 +0%

Investment company Heritage Way Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Northrop Grumman Corp, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Apple Inc, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, TILT Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heritage Way Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Heritage Way Advisors, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Heritage Way Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heritage+way+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Heritage Way Advisors, LLC
  1. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 111,705 shares, 19.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 236,316 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.94%
  3. CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 74,089 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,016 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
  5. Nike Inc (NKE) - 35,690 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67%
New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87. The stock is now traded at around $299.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 6,419 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $249.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,257 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27.34%. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $244.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 19,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.03%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $101.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 50,612 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 68.90%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $142.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,080 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 58.95%. The purchase prices were between $69.78 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $80.02. The stock is now traded at around $96.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 46.82%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $233.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,568 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.32.

Sold Out: TILT Holdings Inc (0T01)

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TILT Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $0.19 and $0.36, with an estimated average price of $0.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of Heritage Way Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Heritage Way Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Heritage Way Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Heritage Way Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Heritage Way Advisors, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)