Heritage Way Advisors, LLC Buys Northrop Grumman Corp, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, TILT Holdings Inc

Investment company Heritage Way Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Northrop Grumman Corp, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Apple Inc, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, TILT Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heritage Way Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Heritage Way Advisors, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: NOC, IWF,
- Added Positions: VEA, IJH, IJR, IVV, AAPL, APD, SCHA, VWO, VSS, BRK.B, SCHF, CSCO, SCHM, JPM, VXUS,
- Reduced Positions: NKE, ABT, ACN, INTC, BLK, ABBV, D, UPS, ORCL, NVS, NSC, ADI, MSFT, HD, TROW, ADP, PFE, EFX, CMCSA, CL, PEP, DIS, SBUX, UNH, MDT, NTRS, MCD, EMN, KO, CVX, HON, HSY, ENB,
- Sold Out: LMT, 0T01,
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 111,705 shares, 19.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 236,316 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.94%
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 74,089 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,016 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 35,690 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67%
Heritage Way Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87. The stock is now traded at around $299.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 6,419 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Heritage Way Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $249.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,257 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Heritage Way Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27.34%. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $244.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 19,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Heritage Way Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.03%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $101.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 50,612 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Heritage Way Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 68.90%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $142.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,080 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Heritage Way Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 58.95%. The purchase prices were between $69.78 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $80.02. The stock is now traded at around $96.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Heritage Way Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 46.82%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $233.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,568 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Heritage Way Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.32.Sold Out: TILT Holdings Inc (0T01)
Heritage Way Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TILT Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $0.19 and $0.36, with an estimated average price of $0.25.
