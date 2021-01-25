Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR) CEO and Chairman Mac Armstrong Sold $1.2 million of Shares

CEO and Chairman of Palomar Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mac Armstrong (insider trades) sold 12,500 shares of PLMR on 01/21/2021 at an average price of $97.4 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Palomar Holdings Inc has a market cap of $2.51 billion; its shares were traded at around $98.290000 with a P/E ratio of 124.41 and P/S ratio of 15.33.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of PLMR stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $97.4. The price of the stock has increased by 0.91% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of PLMR stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $96.76. The price of the stock has increased by 1.58% since.

President Heath A Fisher sold 6,500 shares of PLMR stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $95.42. The price of the stock has increased by 3.01% since.

President Heath A Fisher sold 13,000 shares of PLMR stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $100.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.99% since.

Chief Underwriting Officer Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of PLMR stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $88.16. The price of the stock has increased by 11.49% since.

Director Robert E Dowdell sold 7,500 shares of PLMR stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $87.52. The price of the stock has increased by 12.31% since.

