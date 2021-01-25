>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR) CEO and Chairman Mac Armstrong Sold $1.2 million of Shares

January 25, 2021 | About: PLMR -1.64%

CEO and Chairman of Palomar Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mac Armstrong (insider trades) sold 12,500 shares of PLMR on 01/21/2021 at an average price of $97.4 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Palomar Holdings Inc has a market cap of $2.51 billion; its shares were traded at around $98.290000 with a P/E ratio of 124.41 and P/S ratio of 15.33.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and Chairman Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of PLMR stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $97.4. The price of the stock has increased by 0.91% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of PLMR stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $96.76. The price of the stock has increased by 1.58% since.
  • President Heath A Fisher sold 6,500 shares of PLMR stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $95.42. The price of the stock has increased by 3.01% since.
  • President Heath A Fisher sold 13,000 shares of PLMR stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $100.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.99% since.
  • Chief Underwriting Officer Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of PLMR stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $88.16. The price of the stock has increased by 11.49% since.
  • Director Robert E Dowdell sold 7,500 shares of PLMR stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $87.52. The price of the stock has increased by 12.31% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PLMR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)