>
Genmark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK) President & CEO Scott Mendel Sold $924,594 of Shares

January 25, 2021 | About: GNMK +0.19%

President & CEO of Genmark Diagnostics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott Mendel (insider trades) sold 64,975 shares of GNMK on 01/25/2021 at an average price of $14.23 a share. The total sale was $924,594.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company develops and commercializes its proprietary eSensor detection technology for the support of instruments and molecular tests. GenMark Diagnostics Inc has a market cap of $1.11 billion; its shares were traded at around $15.450000 with and P/S ratio of 6.70. GenMark Diagnostics Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated GenMark Diagnostics Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with GenMark Diagnostics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Scott Mendel sold 64,975 shares of GNMK stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $14.23. The price of the stock has increased by 8.57% since.
  • President & CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of GNMK stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $14.54. The price of the stock has increased by 6.26% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO John Frederick Ek sold 18,475 shares of GNMK stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $14.24. The price of the stock has increased by 8.5% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP, Corp. Accounts Michael Gleeson sold 33,027 shares of GNMK stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $14.22. The price of the stock has increased by 8.65% since.
  • SVP, Engineering and Tech Dev Tyler Jensen sold 21,453 shares of GNMK stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $14.25. The price of the stock has increased by 8.42% since.
  • SVP, Global Mktg & Int'l Sales Scott Alexander O'brien sold 6,458 shares of GNMK stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $14.23. The price of the stock has increased by 8.57% since.
  • VP, Human Resources Sarah Hollis Winkler sold 10,317 shares of GNMK stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $14.22. The price of the stock has increased by 8.65% since.
  • SVP, Sales Michael John Harkins sold 7,338 shares of GNMK stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $14.22. The price of the stock has increased by 8.65% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GNMK, click here

.

Comments

