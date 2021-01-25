Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) CFO Marc Fox Sold $525,000 of Shares

CFO of Ladder Capital Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Marc Fox (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of LADR on 01/25/2021 at an average price of $10.5 a share. The total sale was $525,000.

Ladder Capital Corp is an internally-managed real estate investment trust. The company invests in loans, securities and other interests in U.S. commercial real estate, with a focus on senior secured assets. Ladder Capital Corp has a market cap of $1.31 billion; its shares were traded at around $10.570000 with a P/E ratio of 32.02 and P/S ratio of 6.36. The dividend yield of Ladder Capital Corp stocks is 8.88%. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Ladder Capital Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Brian Harris sold 106,733 shares of LADR stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 5.7% since.

CEO Brian Harris sold 19,603 shares of LADR stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 5.7% since.

CEO Brian Harris sold 12,700 shares of LADR stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 5.7% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Head of Asset Management Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of LADR stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $10.5. The price of the stock has increased by 0.67% since.

Head of Asset Management Robert Perelman sold 1,572 shares of LADR stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 5.7% since.

President Pamela Mccormack sold 39,188 shares of LADR stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 5.7% since.

