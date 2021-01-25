>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) CFO Marc Fox Sold $525,000 of Shares

January 25, 2021 | About: LADR +0.76%

CFO of Ladder Capital Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Marc Fox (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of LADR on 01/25/2021 at an average price of $10.5 a share. The total sale was $525,000.

Ladder Capital Corp is an internally-managed real estate investment trust. The company invests in loans, securities and other interests in U.S. commercial real estate, with a focus on senior secured assets. Ladder Capital Corp has a market cap of $1.31 billion; its shares were traded at around $10.570000 with a P/E ratio of 32.02 and P/S ratio of 6.36. The dividend yield of Ladder Capital Corp stocks is 8.88%. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Ladder Capital Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Brian Harris sold 106,733 shares of LADR stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 5.7% since.
  • CEO Brian Harris sold 19,603 shares of LADR stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 5.7% since.
  • CEO Brian Harris sold 12,700 shares of LADR stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 5.7% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Marc Fox sold 50,000 shares of LADR stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $10.5. The price of the stock has increased by 0.67% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Head of Asset Management Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of LADR stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $10.5. The price of the stock has increased by 0.67% since.
  • Head of Asset Management Robert Perelman sold 1,572 shares of LADR stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 5.7% since.
  • President Pamela Mccormack sold 39,188 shares of LADR stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 5.7% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LADR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)