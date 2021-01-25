>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) EVP and CFO C. David Cone Sold $1 million of Shares

January 25, 2021 | About: TMHC -0.26%

EVP and CFO of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) C. David Cone (insider trades) sold 34,153 shares of TMHC on 01/21/2021 at an average price of $30 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp is public homebuilders in US. The company is a land developer, with a portfolio of lifestyle and master-planned communities. It provides a diverse assortment of homes at various prices. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a market cap of $3.93 billion; its shares were traded at around $30.280000 with a P/E ratio of 18.69 and P/S ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.50% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Taylor Morrison Home Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, President and CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of TMHC stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $29.86. The price of the stock has increased by 1.41% since.
  • Chairman, President and CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of TMHC stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $28.64. The price of the stock has increased by 5.73% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP and CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of TMHC stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $30. The price of the stock has increased by 0.93% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director William H Lyon sold 16,000 shares of TMHC stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $29.6. The price of the stock has increased by 2.3% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TMHC, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)