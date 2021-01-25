Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) EVP and CFO C. David Cone Sold $1 million of Shares

EVP and CFO of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) C. David Cone (insider trades) sold 34,153 shares of TMHC on 01/21/2021 at an average price of $30 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp is public homebuilders in US. The company is a land developer, with a portfolio of lifestyle and master-planned communities. It provides a diverse assortment of homes at various prices. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a market cap of $3.93 billion; its shares were traded at around $30.280000 with a P/E ratio of 18.69 and P/S ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.50% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Taylor Morrison Home Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President and CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of TMHC stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $29.86. The price of the stock has increased by 1.41% since.

Chairman, President and CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of TMHC stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $28.64. The price of the stock has increased by 5.73% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP and CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of TMHC stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $30. The price of the stock has increased by 0.93% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director William H Lyon sold 16,000 shares of TMHC stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $29.6. The price of the stock has increased by 2.3% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TMHC, click here