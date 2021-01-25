Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke Sold $15.2 million of Shares

COO & Vice Chairman of Dell Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey W Clarke (insider trades) sold 200,000 shares of DELL on 01/22/2021 at an average price of $76.11 a share. The total sale was $15.2 million.

Dell Technologies Inc has a market cap of $56.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $75.680000 with a P/E ratio of 23.81 and P/S ratio of 0.63. Dell Technologies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 35.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Dell Technologies Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Thomas W Sweet sold 100,000 shares of DELL stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $76.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.73% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 200,000 shares of DELL stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $76.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.56% since.

COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 100,300 shares of DELL stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $76.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.51% since.

COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 100,000 shares of DELL stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $76.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.71% since.

COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 200,000 shares of DELL stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $76.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.96% since.

COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 115,121 shares of DELL stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $75.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.15% since.

