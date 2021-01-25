Upland Software Inc (UPLD) CEO John T Mcdonald Sold $1.7 million of Shares

CEO of Upland Software Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John T Mcdonald (insider trades) sold 34,745 shares of UPLD on 01/25/2021 at an average price of $50.03 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Upland Software Inc is the provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software. It provides a family of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, marketing, finance and professional services. Upland Software Inc has a market cap of $1.43 billion; its shares were traded at around $48.520000 with and P/S ratio of 4.42. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Upland Software Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO John T Mcdonald sold 34,745 shares of UPLD stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $50.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.02% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO &Treasurer Michael Douglass Hill sold 8,451 shares of UPLD stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $50.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.1% since.

For the complete insider trading history of UPLD, click here