Xtx Markets Llc Buys Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Splunk Inc, Sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Kansas City Southern, Marsh & McLennan Inc

January 25, 2021 | About: DRH -1.91% OVID +1.48% GOOG -0.09% GOOGL +0.05% SPLK +0.59% LMT +1.07% PANW -1.05% MA +0.06% RARE +4.48% ISRG +1.07% GHC +1.66%

Investment company Xtx Markets Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Splunk Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc, sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Kansas City Southern, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Xtx Markets Llc. As of 2020Q4, Xtx Markets Llc owns 191 stocks with a total value of $48 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of XTX MARKETS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/xtx+markets+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of XTX MARKETS LLC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,077 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 687 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Splunk Inc (SPLK) - 4,333 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 1,986 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 1,854 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Xtx Markets Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $1899.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 1,077 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Xtx Markets Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $1894.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 687 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Xtx Markets Llc initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.18. The stock is now traded at around $171.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 4,333 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Xtx Markets Llc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.32. The stock is now traded at around $343.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 1,986 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Xtx Markets Llc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.19 and $372.06, with an estimated average price of $282.37. The stock is now traded at around $360.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,854 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Xtx Markets Llc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.69. The stock is now traded at around $329.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,673 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH)

Xtx Markets Llc added to a holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co by 75.42%. The purchase prices were between $4.77 and $8.72, with an estimated average price of $6.76. The stock is now traded at around $8.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,708 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID)

Xtx Markets Llc added to a holding in Ovid Therapeutics Inc by 114.55%. The purchase prices were between $2.28 and $6.84, with an estimated average price of $4.63. The stock is now traded at around $2.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 33,836 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Xtx Markets Llc sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $161.11 and $200, with an estimated average price of $183.34.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Xtx Markets Llc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $173.26 and $204.13, with an estimated average price of $188.13.

Sold Out: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Xtx Markets Llc sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $102.95 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $113.66.

Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Xtx Markets Llc sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.98.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Xtx Markets Llc sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66.

Sold Out: Qualys Inc (QLYS)

Xtx Markets Llc sold out a holding in Qualys Inc. The sale prices were between $87.85 and $125.48, with an estimated average price of $99.17.

Reduced: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE)

Xtx Markets Llc reduced to a holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc by 48.92%. The sale prices were between $84.4 and $177.39, with an estimated average price of $119.99. The stock is now traded at around $146.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Xtx Markets Llc still held 1,774 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Xtx Markets Llc reduced to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 32.97%. The sale prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $746.1. The stock is now traded at around $752.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Xtx Markets Llc still held 374 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Graham Holdings Co (GHC)

Xtx Markets Llc reduced to a holding in Graham Holdings Co by 37.98%. The sale prices were between $380.34 and $533.38, with an estimated average price of $445.12. The stock is now traded at around $568.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Xtx Markets Llc still held 436 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

Xtx Markets Llc reduced to a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 25.1%. The sale prices were between $45.3 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $50.02. The stock is now traded at around $63.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Xtx Markets Llc still held 5,206 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Pixelworks Inc (PXLW)

Xtx Markets Llc reduced to a holding in Pixelworks Inc by 37.2%. The sale prices were between $1.92 and $3, with an estimated average price of $2.53. The stock is now traded at around $3.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Xtx Markets Llc still held 10,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.



