Xtx Markets Llc Buys Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Splunk Inc, Sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Kansas City Southern, Marsh & McLennan Inc

Investment company Xtx Markets Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Splunk Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc, sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Kansas City Southern, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Xtx Markets Llc. As of 2020Q4, Xtx Markets Llc owns 191 stocks with a total value of $48 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GOOG, GOOGL, SPLK, LMT, PANW, MA, OKTA, BURL, UBER, TWLO, ANSS, SGEN, TMO, CYBR, WDAY, CHKP, WLTW, BX, NXPI, RNG, TSM, IBKR, TAL, OHI, SAP, TRMB, SNAP, BILI, LULU, DHR, INTU, TIF, FRT, SNOW, CME, ED, ST, HUBB, NNN, PRI, PINS, DAR, STMP, DIS, AMH, ARES, M, SHOP, KLIC, VMW, CSOD, FFIV, WAT, INSP, IART, BAH, LPLA, FBHS, REAL, NVR, RLI, WIX, QRVO, WRB, FIS, CHD, VALE, EXPE, MGP, F, TJX, VOD, HLNE, TEVA, CTLT, SQM, FB, BLUE, GRUB, JBGS, AMZN, BAP, WSO, EVR, BLDR, NWN, TSCO, UNF, VRNS, PNFP, WYNN, BP, BA, CEO, FDX, ICFI, OLLI, STZ, FUL, SEE, SON, AVAV, PTCT, WING, ALXN, BC, GGG, ROST, SAIC, ALC, AEM, LNG, IDA, WAL, TDG, VRTU, RCM, ESRT, INGR, PNM, PBH, REG, CHTR, SRPT, BAM, JLL, MIC, SMAR, TROW, SSNC, BKI, RGNX, CXW, CS, ORCC, ITUB, TS, NOK, JBLU, NAVI, UNIT, LBRT, INVA, AG, APLE, BCS, EVFM, PAA, GEO, EBR, EPZM, LX, GNW, PLAB, CLDT, CIO, PAGP, CTMX, NMRK, AMRS, ET, VYGR, RIG, RESN, MFGP, NWG, CATB, ONCT, ENLC, TK, SXC, CALA, LXRX, MNKD, BTU, SRGA, VTVT,

GOOG, GOOGL, SPLK, LMT, PANW, MA, OKTA, BURL, UBER, TWLO, ANSS, SGEN, TMO, CYBR, WDAY, CHKP, WLTW, BX, NXPI, RNG, TSM, IBKR, TAL, OHI, SAP, TRMB, SNAP, BILI, LULU, DHR, INTU, TIF, FRT, SNOW, CME, ED, ST, HUBB, NNN, PRI, PINS, DAR, STMP, DIS, AMH, ARES, M, SHOP, KLIC, VMW, CSOD, FFIV, WAT, INSP, IART, BAH, LPLA, FBHS, REAL, NVR, RLI, WIX, QRVO, WRB, FIS, CHD, VALE, EXPE, MGP, F, TJX, VOD, HLNE, TEVA, CTLT, SQM, FB, BLUE, GRUB, JBGS, AMZN, BAP, WSO, EVR, BLDR, NWN, TSCO, UNF, VRNS, PNFP, WYNN, BP, BA, CEO, FDX, ICFI, OLLI, STZ, FUL, SEE, SON, AVAV, PTCT, WING, ALXN, BC, GGG, ROST, SAIC, ALC, AEM, LNG, IDA, WAL, TDG, VRTU, RCM, ESRT, INGR, PNM, PBH, REG, CHTR, SRPT, BAM, JLL, MIC, SMAR, TROW, SSNC, BKI, RGNX, CXW, CS, ORCC, ITUB, TS, NOK, JBLU, NAVI, UNIT, LBRT, INVA, AG, APLE, BCS, EVFM, PAA, GEO, EBR, EPZM, LX, GNW, PLAB, CLDT, CIO, PAGP, CTMX, NMRK, AMRS, ET, VYGR, RIG, RESN, MFGP, NWG, CATB, ONCT, ENLC, TK, SXC, CALA, LXRX, MNKD, BTU, SRGA, VTVT, Added Positions: DRH, JBT, OVID, MTD, RP, EQIX,

DRH, JBT, OVID, MTD, RP, EQIX, Reduced Positions: RARE, ISRG, GHC, IONS, CSGP, PXLW, CLS, AIM,

RARE, ISRG, GHC, IONS, CSGP, PXLW, CLS, AIM, Sold Out: LHX, KSU, MMC, UNP, VRTX, QLYS, ITW, MTB, REYN, ROP, MASI, LLY, UPS, ELS, ADBE, QTWO, PEN, GWRE, RMD, COR, JNJ, SPWR, KMX, WTM, NI, MCY, LSXMA, CMS, NUVA, MSTR, NOC, CALM, DDOG, PFPT, STRA, EOG, EGP, EPAM, AMT, PCAR, EA, PRLB, VSH, EXR, THO, COLM, MKSI, NEE, V, AMSF, TRP, ANET, BL, MNST, LSXMK, CHRS, SLB, HRTX, IRWD, COTY, FEYE, DNOW, NYCB, BPFH, OI, PBF, FIT, CETV, IMGN, GSKY, MGY, CPRX, ARCO, OII, VET, HCHC, RBBN, AMRX, PNNT, VERU, REPH, AKBA, ZIOP, ERF, SVRA,

For the details of XTX MARKETS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/xtx+markets+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,077 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 687 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. New Position Splunk Inc (SPLK) - 4,333 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. New Position Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 1,986 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. New Position Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 1,854 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. New Position

Xtx Markets Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $1899.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 1,077 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Xtx Markets Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $1894.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 687 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Xtx Markets Llc initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.18. The stock is now traded at around $171.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 4,333 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Xtx Markets Llc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.32. The stock is now traded at around $343.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 1,986 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Xtx Markets Llc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.19 and $372.06, with an estimated average price of $282.37. The stock is now traded at around $360.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,854 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Xtx Markets Llc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.69. The stock is now traded at around $329.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,673 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Xtx Markets Llc added to a holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co by 75.42%. The purchase prices were between $4.77 and $8.72, with an estimated average price of $6.76. The stock is now traded at around $8.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,708 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Xtx Markets Llc added to a holding in Ovid Therapeutics Inc by 114.55%. The purchase prices were between $2.28 and $6.84, with an estimated average price of $4.63. The stock is now traded at around $2.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 33,836 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Xtx Markets Llc sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $161.11 and $200, with an estimated average price of $183.34.

Xtx Markets Llc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $173.26 and $204.13, with an estimated average price of $188.13.

Xtx Markets Llc sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $102.95 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $113.66.

Xtx Markets Llc sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.98.

Xtx Markets Llc sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66.

Xtx Markets Llc sold out a holding in Qualys Inc. The sale prices were between $87.85 and $125.48, with an estimated average price of $99.17.

Xtx Markets Llc reduced to a holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc by 48.92%. The sale prices were between $84.4 and $177.39, with an estimated average price of $119.99. The stock is now traded at around $146.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Xtx Markets Llc still held 1,774 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Xtx Markets Llc reduced to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 32.97%. The sale prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $746.1. The stock is now traded at around $752.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Xtx Markets Llc still held 374 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Xtx Markets Llc reduced to a holding in Graham Holdings Co by 37.98%. The sale prices were between $380.34 and $533.38, with an estimated average price of $445.12. The stock is now traded at around $568.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Xtx Markets Llc still held 436 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Xtx Markets Llc reduced to a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 25.1%. The sale prices were between $45.3 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $50.02. The stock is now traded at around $63.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Xtx Markets Llc still held 5,206 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Xtx Markets Llc reduced to a holding in Pixelworks Inc by 37.2%. The sale prices were between $1.92 and $3, with an estimated average price of $2.53. The stock is now traded at around $3.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Xtx Markets Llc still held 10,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.