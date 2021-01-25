>
SouthGobi Announces the Voting Results of the Shareholders' Meeting

January 25, 2021 | About: TSX:SGQ +0%

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results of the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the “Shareholders’ Meeting”) held in Vancouver, Canada on January 21, 2021. At the Meeting, the majority of the Company’s shareholders voted in favour of the following matters as set out in the Company’s management proxy circular dated December 9, 2020 (the “Circular”), a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The voting results are as follows:

Appointment of Auditors - BDO Limited, Certified Public Accountants (Practicing), Hong Kong, was appointed as auditor of the Company to hold office for the ensuring year or until their successors are appointed. The ordinary resolution was passed by a majority of the votes cast by a show of hands.

Total votes in favour:111,393,645 (100.00%)
Total votes withheld:0 (0.00%)

Fixing the Number of Directors - The number of directors to be elected at the Meeting was fixed at eight. The ordinary resolution was passed by a majority of the votes cast by a show of hands.

Total votes in favour:111,221,862 (99.999%)
Total votes against:800 (0.001%)

Election of Directors – The eight director nominees set forth in the Company’s Circular were elected as directors to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. The ordinary resolution was passed by a majority of the votes cast by ballot.

Dalanguerbanvotes for:111,218,674 (99.996%)
votes withheld:3,988 (0.004%)
Jianmin Baovotes for:111,214,674 (99.993%)
votes withheld:7,988 (0.007%)
Zhiwei Chenvotes for:111,212,874 (99.991%)
votes withheld:9,788 (0.009%)
Yingbin Ian Hevotes for:111,212,874 (99.991%)
votes withheld:9,788 (0.009%)
Ka Lee Kuvotes for:111,214,674 (99.993%)
votes withheld:7,988 (0.007%)
Ben Niu
votes for:111,214,074 (99.92%)
votes withheld:8,588 (0.008%)
Jin Lan Quanvotes for:111,216,062 (99.994%)
votes withheld:6,600 (0.006%)
Mao Sunvotes for:111,216,062 (99.994%)
votes withheld:6,600 (0.006%)

2020 November Deferral Agreement – The disinterested shareholders of the Company passed an ordinary resolution authorizing, approving and ratifying the deferral agreement dated November 19, 2020 (the “2020 November Deferral Agreement”) between Land Breeze II S.à.r.l, and Fullbloom Investment Corporation, each being a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Investment Corporation, the Company and certain of its subsidiaries, the actions of the directors of the Company in approving the 2020 November Deferral Agreement (as more particularly described in the Circular) and the actions of the officers of the Company in executing and delivering the 2020 November Deferral Agreement. The ordinary resolution was passed by a majority of the votes cast by ballot.

Total votes in favour:46,446,771 (99.980%)
Total votes against:9,300 (0.020%)

If there is any inconsistency or discrepancy between the English version and the Chinese version, the English version shall prevail.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Trading in the common shares of the Company on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has been suspended since June 19, 2020 and August 17, 2020 respectively and will remain suspended until further notice.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Office:+852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong)
+1 604 762 6783 (Canada)
Email:[email protected]

Website: www.southgobi.com


