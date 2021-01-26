ProPhotonix Limited Announces New Hyperspectral COBRA MultiSpec LED Line Light

New high-performance hyperspectral light source with a spectral range from 400 - 1000nm

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / ProPhotonix Limited, (AIM:PPIX)(OTC PINK:STKR), a designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, is pleased to announce the addition of a new hyperspectral LED line light to its COBRA™ MultiSpec platform. With a spectral range from 400-1000nm and excellent spatial and spectral uniformity, this new option provides an excellent solution for hyperspectral applications.

Successful hyperspectral imaging requires careful wavelength selection to cover the required spectrum and homogenous light to ensure high quality imaging. ProPhotonix has developed this hyperspectral line light as an ideal light source for any hyperspectral line scan camera operating in the visible to near-infrared spectrum. The spectrum is well-matched to the highly compact and flexible Specim FX10, for example, or machine vision cameras utilizing the latest SONY IMX174 Sensor. For applications covering an extended spectrum, the COBRA MultiSpec can be developed in configurations of up to twelve wavelengths from 365nm -1700nm.

The new COBRA MultiSpec option offers an ideal solution for hyperspectral applications including currency inspection, pharmaceutical analysis, food sorting, grading and analysis, recycling and print inspection.

Adoption of LED technology for hyperspectral imaging applications is rapidly increasing. LEDs offer significant advantages over traditional halogen light sources including compactness, longer lifetimes and greater control of the emission spectrum. System designers will benefit from reduced form factors, without the need for additional heat extraction equipment, longer lifetimes, and excellent spectral control allowing improved system optimization and enabling new applications.

First launched in 2017, the award-winning COBRA MultiSpec is designed to deliver tunable, multispectral illumination allowing users to optimize the spectrum and contrast in their application. The new user-friendly GUI provides precise control of the light allowing system designers to easily fine tune the performance of the system. Discrete control of each wavelength allows users to configure the optimum wavelength balancing and relative intensities to refine the output spectrum specific to the application needs. The platform operates in both continuous and strobe mode with exceptional strobe capability enabling high speed image acquisition.

Simon Stanley, Director of Technology at ProPhotonix (IRL), said "We are pleased to offer this new hyperspectral option of our COBRA MultiSpec platform. Hyperspectral imaging is advancing rapidly and this product launch enables our customers to access the latest in LED technology. Customers can work with our expert engineering team to select the exact spectrum. Users can further optimize for the application via the user-friendly GUI. Custom configurations can be developed for virtually any hyperspectral application."

For more information, visit: https://www2.prophotonix.com/Hyperspectral-LED-Line-Light

Contact:

ProPhotonix Limited Simon Stanley, Director of Technology, ProPhotonix Tel: +353(0) 21 5001313 [email protected] WH Ireland Limited Katy Mitchell Matthew Chan Nominated Adviser and Broker Tel: +44 (0) 20 7220 1666

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of diode-based laser modules and LED systems for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at www.prophotonix.com.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: ProPhotonix Limited

View source version on accesswire.com: