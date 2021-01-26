World Class Extractions Provides Year-End Update on Pineapple Express Delivery

Online ordering and doorstep delivery have become the new normal as patients and consumers continue to rely on convenient and sustainable delivery services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP) (FRA:WCF) (OTCQB:WCEXF) ("Company" or "World-Class"), is pleased to provide an update on Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. ("Pineapple Express Delivery" or "PED"), a company in which World-Class has a controlling interest. PED is a leading logistics technology company offering compliant and secure delivery of controlled substances and regulated products, including medical and recreational cannabis delivery in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, and liquor delivery in certain jurisdictions in Saskatchewan.

Pineapple Express Delivery - Highlights

The following PED revenues comprise of delivery services of medical and recreational cannabis within Ontario and Manitoba to various Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business licensed producer companies and liquor deliveries in Saskatchewan:

December 2020 revenues totaled $889,935 (November - $837,875) with gross margin of 34% (November - 30%) (unaudited).

November 2020 revenues totaled $837,875 (October - $795,580) with gross margin of 30% (October - 30%) (unaudited).

As a result of recent COVID-19 prevention measures, B2C revenue increased approximately 7% in November over October 2020 and an additional 4% in December over November 2020, mainly from an increase in the recreational delivery segment.

During 2020: monthly revenue grew from $131,179 in January 2020 to $889,935 in December 2020, representing an increase of 578%; and number of deliveries grew from 11,077 in January 2020 compared to 70,802 in December 2020, representing an increase of 539%.



The Company cautions that figures for revenue, gross profit and net income generated from the services offered by Pineapple Express Delivery have not been audited beyond April 30, 2020 and are based on calculations prepared by the management of Pineapple Express Delivery. Actual results may differ from those reported in this release once figures have been audited.

Pineapple Express Delivery - Operational Achievements

Since the Company's acquisition of a controlling interest in PED, PED has achieved the following operational milestones:

In addition to continuing to offer premium delivery services for recreational and medical cannabis products, PED expanded its delivery services to provide same-day and next-day delivery of wine, spirits and beer products from Saskatoon Co-op's Wine-Spirits-Beer retail stores in Saskatoon, Warman and Martensville.

The number of cannabis and alcohol deliveries continues to increase month over month with 67,279 deliveries rendered in November, and 70,802 in December, compared to 62,327 deliveries in October.

The number of drivers increased from 55 at the beginning of 2020, to approximately 200 by December 2020. Efficiencies have also been created by routing deliveries through hub expansions and concentrating drivers to tighter geographical areas, leading to less hours used by drivers for the timely delivery of packages.

Within the province of Ontario, PED offers same day cannabis delivery service in 37 cities (183 postal code regions) and 3-day service in 65 cities (288 postal code regions).

Expanded its services into the Ontario cities of Ottawa, Barrie, London and also into the Windsor/Chatham region.

Launched and commenced operations of PED cannabis depots (hubs) in Ottawa, Kingston, London and in the Windsor/Chatham region.

Partnered with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™ to offer same-day delivery to their medical cannabis patients in cities in and around the Greater Toronto Area ( GTA ). Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™ is Shoppers Drug Mart's online platform for the sale of medical cannabis.

). Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™ is Shoppers Drug Mart's online platform for the sale of medical cannabis. Partnered with Spectrum Therapeutics, the medical division of Canopy Growth Corporation to bring same-day delivery to medical cannabis patients in the GTA, from Hamilton to Scarborough. This builds on PED's existing services contract with Canopy Growth which offers same-day delivery services for Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail stores in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Subsequent to the period ending October, 31, 2020, PED entered into a licensing agreement to provide software and support services to an arm length party. PED shall provide set-up, implementation and development of the software and shall provide support to all locations catered to by the other party.

Several contracts in place with Health Canada License Holders for delivery within select provinces in Canada.

Late-stage applicant to Health Canada to obtain a ‘Sale for Medical Purposes' license for its facility located in the GTA. With a population of 6-million people, this sales license gives PED the ability to store inventory for other license holders, allowing PED to leverage its facility in the GTA and offer same day delivery services to the patients of those LPs.

Pineapple Express Delivery - Expansion Strategies

Pineapple Express Delivery continues to advance into new territories, offering safe and secure delivery opportunities to better serve the public. PED anticipates its revenues will increase over the coming months resulting from jurisdictional expansion and continuously improving and expanding its delivery services offerings:

Working to launch in three (3) new jurisdictions in Ontario.

Working to launch alcohol delivery to service the GTA.

Continuing growth of deliveries for the B2B sector which has seen month-over-month increases in revenue since May 2020.

Expects to launch prescription medication delivery in British Columbia and the GTA in the near term.

Pineapple Express Delivery - Growth in Delivery Services: COVID-19 and Beyond

Aspiring to be the ‘Amazon' of regulated product deliveries, Pineapple Express Delivery is based in Burlington, Ontario, providing B2C and B2B delivery options for controlled substances and regulated products deliveries (cannabis, alcohol and prescription products). PED is currently one of the premiere, most utilized delivery services in Ontario, and will continue to maintain its high standards of security and compliance for same day and next day parcels, even as it grows to meet provincial need.

PED benefits from a management team with over 10 years of experience offering same-day delivery services in multiple industries across Canada. Its founder, Randy Rolph, founded Menu Express delivery in Quebec in 2010, which was subsequently purchased by Just Eat in 2014. Mr. Rolph then founded Delivery Direct in 2015, becoming the national leader in 60 min delivery. The proprietary logistics software behind Just Eat and Delivery Direct brings the most reliable same-day, last mile delivery services for the controlled substances and regulated market across Canada.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forever changed shopping behaviours. With the unfortunate outbreak of COVID-19 and the cannabis sector deemed an ‘essential' service, there has been a surge in demand for delivery with more and more people staying indoors and practicing social distancing. Cannabis patients and consumers have embraced delivery to safely access regulated products, and PED is experiencing increased demand for its services. In response to this surge in volume, PED has increased the number of delivery drivers to over 200 in 2020.

An increase in deliveries during a health crisis also equates to an increase in routine and preventative measures. As such, PED has implemented strict COVID-19 practices and procedures in its offices, warehouses, and in delivery driver procedures, including equipping all driver vehicles with a 360º security camera. PED ensures that its staff has the necessary tools to abide by Health Canada and provincial health guidelines, including face coverings, gloves, hand sanitizer, and disinfectants.

Rosy Mondin, CEO of World Class Extractions stated, "The COVID-19 pandemic has created an urgent demand for home delivery like we've never seen before and it's unlikely that Canadians will ever return to their old shopping habits. People shop online because of convenience - and online shopping and delivery of legal cannabis is no different. E-commerce is thriving, and according to a recent Paypal study, online shopping increased by 53% as more people self-isolated and worked from home, and over 45% of consumers also used home delivery[1]". Ms. Mondin continued, "Given the history of cannabis legalization, there still exists a lingering stigma of physically visiting retail cannabis stores for many new consumers. After months of lockdown and social distancing pushing more patients and consumers online, Canadians have come to value the convenience of a legal, proven and reliable delivery solution for cannabis and other regulated products, a trend that is likely to stay."

Randy Rolph, Founder & CEO of Pineapple Express Delivery stated, "In 2020, we have seen the public health and economic crises of the COVID-19 pandemic take a terrible toll on many Canadians and Canadian businesses and we are proud to be a platform that so many Canadians have been able to use to during these difficult times. The guiding principles of PED is that patients and consumers should be able to receive their regulated product orders (alcohol, prescription medications and cannabis) as quickly, safely and as easily as they can obtain any other product in Canada. The pandemic is far from over and many of the habits formed during this pandemic will likely stick post-pandemic. PED's widespread network and large delivery fleet provides important, much-needed access to thousands of patients and consumers every day."

About World-Class

World-Class is an innovation-driven company with a principle focus on the rapidly evolving cannabis and hemp industries. World-Class offers compliant and secure delivery of government regulated products through its subsidiary Pineapple Express Delivery Inc., including medical and recreational cannabis in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, and liquor delivery in certain jurisdictions in Saskatchewan. World-Class continues to investigate opportunities to deploy and manage custom-built extraction centres utilizing its custom systems, technology, and processes to efficiently produce high-quality cannabis and hemp concentrates and end-products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

