>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

ACI Worldwide Selected to Participate in Federal Reserve's Pilot Program for its Upcoming Real-Time Payments Offering—the FedNow Service

January 26, 2021 | About: NAS:ACIW -1.94%


[url="]ACI+Worldwide[/url] (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of [url="]real-time+digital+payment+software+and+solutions[/url], today announced that it has been selected by the Federal Reserve Banks to participate in the pilot program for its upcoming [url="]FedNow+Service[/url], a new real-time payments service. The program will support development, testing and adoption of the new service.



The FedNow Pilot Program will enable thousands of financial institutions across the U.S. to provide secure real-time payment services to consumers and businesses. ACI Worldwide will help shape the FedNow Service’s features and functions, provide input into the overall user experience, ensure readiness for testing and be the first to experience the FedNow Service before its general availability. In the initial advisory phase, participant input will help to further define the service and adoption roadmap, industry readiness approaches and overall real-time payments strategy.



“ACI is committed to the advancement of real-time payments in the U.S., and we look forward to helping the Federal Reserve develop its first major new payment system in four decades,” said Craig Ramsey, head of real-time payments, ACI Worldwide. “The consumer demand for speed, convenience and simplicity with payments will continue to increase, and we are eager to work with the Fed and other pilot participants to drive the successful implementation, adoption and monetization of real-time payments in the U.S.”



ACI Worldwide currently supports 18 real-time domestic schemes globally, including Zelle and TCH. The company provides processing for approximately 50 percent of the UK’s Faster Payments, the core processing infrastructure for Malaysia’s Real-Time Retail Payments Platform and STET’s real-time payments platform for PSPs in Europe. Additionally, ACI customers are using the [url="]ACI+Low-Value+Real-Time+Payments[/url] solution to access Singapore FAST and the Australian New Payments Platform. ACI also serves on the ISO 20022 Real-Time Payments Group and the EPC Instant Payments Technology Group.



For more information on the [url="]FedNow+Pilot+Program[/url] and the [url="]FedNow+Service[/url], visit [url="]FedNow.org[/url].



About ACI Worldwide


[url="]ACI+Worldwide[/url] is a global software company that provides mission-critical [url="]real-time+payment+solutions[/url] to corporations. Customers use our proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage [url="]digital+payments[/url], enable [url="]omni-commerce+payments[/url], present and process [url="]bill+payments[/url], and manage [url="]fraud+and+risk[/url]. We combine our global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.



© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2021


ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties’ trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210125005777/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)