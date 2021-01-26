>
Fengdu Novel Collaborates with Content Partners to Accelerate the Development of Online Literature Ecosystem

January 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:CTK +2.44%

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Jan. 26, 2021

SHANGHAI, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company"), a fast-growing global mobile internet company, partners with leading content providers to further introduce high-quality content to its readers.

As CooTek keeps focusing on the R&D of its content ecosystem, its key online reading product Fendu Novel signed collaboration agreements with a number of well-known entities in the online literature field in China, including Tadu Literature, Heiyan.com, and BoYiChuangWei. It is expected that such strategic partnerships will expand CooTek's online literature offerings. In addition to generating original content, CooTek aims to introduce more high-quality content to the readers of Fengdu Novel from external resources and to enhance CooTek's global pan-entertainment content ecosystem and IP supply chain.

A vigorously developing content ecosystem and a win-win collaboration.

While the content partners provide diverse and multi-form content, CooTek empowers the partners with self-developed "AI + Big Data" capability which allows authors to precisely understand readers' preferences and effectively create popular content. On the other hand, backed by the proprietary AI-empowered recommendation algorithms, Fengdu Novel is able to provide its readers with customized reading experience after digesting users' behavior and reading habits. It disrupts the traditional way of matching readers and books -- it is now a more spontaneous logic that Fengdu Novel gives the most interesting recommendation of books. CooTek is excited that its partners will also benefit from this technological advance.

Constant stream of IP supports the well-rounded expansion of content ecosystem.

Through a comprehensive collaboration with various online literature partners, CooTek also taps into different content genres, addresses the evolving needs of readers, and explores various media formats to further expand its library of high-quality IPs. These entertainment mediums include but are not limited to audio products, films and television series, games, animations, and live streaming.

With the high-quality original content of Fengdu Novel and the constant supply of additional content from its content partners, the Company is on the way to fulfill its global pan-entertainment content ecosystem strategy.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek is a fast-growing mobile internet company with a global vision, offering mobile applications. Our mission is to empower everyone to enjoy relevant content seamlessly. The Company's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users. CooTek has developed and brought to market content-rich mobile applications, focusing on three categories: online literature, scenario-based content apps and casual games. For details, please visit: https://ir.cootek.com/.

