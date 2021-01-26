FourKites Announces New Alliance with Infosys to Accelerate the Adoption of Best-in-Class Supply Chain Visibility Solutions

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FourKites ® , the #1 real-time supply chain visibility platform, announced a new alliance with Infosys, (: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, to accelerate the delivery of best-in-class supply chain process innovations and technology solutions. Infosys brings decades of experience in designing and implementing supply chain operations and logistics solutions that optimize the entire ecosystem. Infosys selected FourKites as a real-time visibility partner based on FourKites’ industry-leading technology, the world’s largest network of shippers, and proven ability to rapidly deliver industry-first innovations.



“FourKites pioneered real-time freight visibility and continues to lead the industry in helping shippers, carriers, brokers and 3PLs improve on-time delivery and orchestrate their supply chains based on actionable data and predictive intelligence,” said Karmesh Vaswani, EVP & Global Head Consumer, Retail & Logistics, Infosys. “We’re very excited to bring FourKites’ global, multimodal visibility solutions to our customers worldwide so they can realize the value of end-to-end, real-time freight visibility."

COVID-19 related economic impact, capacity shortages and trade tensions have roiled supply chains thereby accelerating the mo ve to visibility solutions that help supply chain professionals to proactively manage their operations and ensure the timely delivery of shipments. This relationship aims to help meet this surge in demand through joint go-to-market programs and implementation services. Most importantly, it certifies Infosys to market FourKites’ entire suite of solutions and also leverage Infosys’ expertise in complex global supply chain and logistics functions within customers’ existing environments.

“Optimizing the entire supply chain ecosystem is a complex challenge that necessitates cooperation, collaboration and active partnerships between systems integrators and solutions providers,” said FourKites CEO and Founder Mathew Elenjickal. “Infosys is uniquely accomplished and qualified to understand customers’ global requirements and integrate FourKites into their existing infrastructures. We’re honored to be selected as Infosys’ real-time visibility partner, and excited to help more customers realize faster time-to-value from their supply chain solutions.”

FourKites is the largest predictive supply chain visibility platform, delivering real-time visibility and predictive analytics for the broadest network of Global 1000 companies and third-party logistics firms. Using a proprietary algorithm to calculate shipment arrival times, FourKites enables customers to lower operating costs, improve on-time performance and strengthen end-customer relationships. FourKites’ network spans millions of GPS/ELD devices in 176+ countries and covers all modes, including truckload, LTL, ocean, rail, air, intermodal, courier and parcel, and extends real-time visibility into the yard. FourKites has 1 million loads and over $100 billion in freight under management at any given time. The platform is optimized for mobile and equipped with market-leading end-to-end security.

