>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

BD Names CEO Tom Polen as Chairman of the Board

January 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:BDX +0%

Polen to Succeed Vince Forlenza Effective April 28

PR Newswire

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Jan. 26, 2021


FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced Tom Polen, BD CEO and president, will assume additional responsibility as chairman of the BD board of directors, effective April 28, 2021. Polen will succeed Vincent A. Forlenza, who will retire from BD at that time.

BD today announced Tom Polen, BD CEO and president, will assume additional responsibility as chairman of the BD board of directors, effective April 28, 2021. Polen will succeed Vincent A. Forlenza, who will retire from BD at that time.

"In Tom's first year as CEO, he faced unprecedented challenges from the global COVID-19 pandemic, and successfully guided the company to assist in the pandemic, while also advancing the focus and commitment to quality and compliance across the organization," said Marshall Larsen, lead director for the BD board. "Under his leadership, BD developed and rapidly scaled COVID-19 diagnostic testing, increased manufacturing for syringes and needles to meet the needs for worldwide COVID-19 vaccination campaigns and ensured BD's full spectrum of critical innovations continued to reach patients around the globe. Tom and his leadership team also advanced several important strategic initiatives during his first year as CEO. The results are a testament to his leadership and decisive actions. BD will be well served with Tom as chairman of the board.

"I'd also like to thank Vince for his lifetime commitment to making BD a better company for its customers, employees and investors," Larsen continued. "Vince led the company through its greatest transformation in its more than 120-year history. The culmination of Vince's legacy included the acquisitions of CareFusion and C. R. Bard, which expanded BD's ability to serve more patients and increased the company's relevance to its global customers. We wish Vince and his family the very best in his retirement."

Polen, [47], joined BD in 1999, and has held a variety of leadership roles at numerous business units. He was appointed president of BD in April 2017, was named chief operating officer in October 2018 and became CEO in January 2020.

"It is truly an honor to lead this innovative company, particularly at this critical time in the health care industry," said Polen. "BD's success has always been a collective achievement, driven by the hard work and unwavering commitment of our employees around the globe. I'm proud of the way our team has responded to the greatest health care crisis in a century by rallying around the company's purpose and embracing the values that drive the culture of growth through innovation, quality and compliance across our organization. We will continue to rely on their passion and support to help us in advancing the world of health for our customers and their patients. I look forward to working with our board of directors and the global BD team to continue to drive the BD 2025 strategy of Grow, Simplify and Empower."

About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 65,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com.

Contacts:




Troy Kirkpatrick
BD Public Relations
858.617.2361
[email protected]

Kristen M. Stewart, CFA
BD Strategy & Investor Relations

201.847.5378
[email protected]

(PRNewsfoto/BD (Becton, Dickinson and Compa)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-names-ceo-tom-polen-as-chairman-of-the-board-301214616.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)