Canopy Animal Health, Martha Stewart, and Marquee Brands Launch a New Line of CBD Products for Pets

Martha Stewart's CBD for Pet line features science-backed, gourmet-flavored CBD soft-chews and oil drops for dogs and carries the NASC Quality Seal

SMITHS FALLS, ON and NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and vaporization device company, announced today the launch of Martha Stewart CBD for Pet – a new line of scientifically-backed CBD wellness solutions for canines developed by Martha Stewart with her own beloved dogs in mind.

The Martha Stewart CBD for Pet product portfolio includes oil drops and soft-baked chews in three gourmet flavor combinations and formulas – Wellness, Calm and Mobility – designed to support pet mental and physical well-being, reduce the effects of everyday stress, and maintain joint health and mobility by harnessing the power of CBD and other ingredients. The product packaging is inspired by Stewart's own Chow Chows and French Bulldogs.

"My dogs are not only my companions, but they are part of my family, and I prioritize their emotional and physical well-being as I do my own," said Martha Stewart. "Just as CBD can support human wellness, it's been shown to improve the quality of life for pets as well. With the help of the scientists and veterinarians at Canopy Animal Health, I've created CBD oil drops and savory soft-baked chews designed to support the health of dogs of all ages, sizes and breeds in delicious gourmet flavors that your canines won't be able to resist."

The portfolio of wellness supplements is specially formulated by Martha and leading scientists at Canopy Animal Health to deliver functional products with carefully controlled CBD content for customized daily use in dogs of all sizes and ages. All Martha Stewart CBD for Pet products carry the NASC quality seal, denoting strict adherence to manufacturing, labeling, testing, and marketing guidelines – ensuring the best quality product for your pet. All products are corn, soy and wheat-free, and contain no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.

At launch, the line includes:

Martha Stewart CBD for Pet Soft-Baked Chews for Calm (Chicken + Cranberry flavor, 30 ct) Small dogs (5-35 lbs), 9 mg/chew for $22.99 Large dogs (36-110 lbs), 26 mg/chew for $24.99

Martha Stewart CBD for Pet Soft-Baked Chews for Mobility (Chicken + Blueberry flavor, 30 ct) Small dogs (5-35 lbs), 11 mg/chew for $22.99 Large dogs (36-110 lbs), 32 mg/chew for $24.99

Martha Stewart CBD for Pet Soft-Baked Chews for Wellness (Chicken, Blueberry + Anise flavor, 30 ct) Small dogs (5-35 lbs), 7 mg/chew for $19.99 Large dogs (36-110 lbs), 19 mg/chew for $22.99

Martha Stewart CBD for Pet Wellness Drops (Chicken flavor, 600 mg CBD/bottle) for $39.99

"Canopy Growth is committed to upholding only the highest standards for animal health, with products backed by a wealth of comprehensive CBD research, and the confidence of our dedicated team of cannabidiol scientists and researchers," said Dr. Bob Menardi, DVM, Director of Veterinary Technical and Educational Services at Canopy Animal Health. "Martha Stewart CBD for Pet is the happy marriage of Canopy's science-first approach to animal well-being and Martha Stewart's passion for providing animal lovers with the tools to enrich their pets' lives. Together, we're bringing consumers an accessible and effective way to live better."

All products from the Martha Stewart CBD for Pet collection are available beginning January 26, 2021, on Canopy Growth's one-stop ecommerce destination, www.shopcanopy.com, www.marthastewartcbd.com, www.directcbdonline.com and www.vitaminshoppe.com*.

Stewart has also partnered with Canopy Growth to launch a line of premium, hemp-derived supplements for human wellness, with gourmet taste profiles inspired by flavors from her own garden. Featuring delicious flavors such as kumquat, blood orange and huckleberry, the line includes wellness gummies, softgels and oil drops, and is available at Shop Canopy and The Vitamin Shoppe.

*Available online at The Vitamin Shoppe in February

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED, NASDAQ:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany. Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada, the United States, and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional federally-permissible CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

About Marquee Brands

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner and marketer. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channel, geography and product category while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees and manufacturers through engaging, impactful strategic planning, marketing, and e-commerce. www.marqueebrands.com. In 2019, Marquee Brands acquired the Martha Stewart brand, which reaches approximately 100 million consumers across all media and merchandising platforms each month. Martha Stewart is the Founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and America's most trusted lifestyle expert and teacher. Her branded products can be found in over 70 million households and have a growing retail presence in thousands of locations.

