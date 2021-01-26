The Real Brokerage Inc. Expands Its Tech-powered Real Estate Brokerage to Utah

Salt Lake City Area Real Estate Professional Chris Martindale Named State Principal Broker

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. (Real) (TSXV: REAX) (OTCQX: REAXF ), a national, technology powered real estate brokerage in the United States, today announced the company's expansion to the state of Utah with the appointment of local expert Chris Martindale as State Principal Broker. Real is now operating in 23 states and the District of Columbia.

"I'm excited to join Real because I believe the business model is the way of the future for real estate brokerages," said Martindale. He added, "The emphasis on building a strong culture for agents and the unique financial opportunities such as like higher commission splits, a modernized technology platform, revenue sharing and equity incentives made this an easy decision for me."

Chris is a charismatic leader who has risen to the top ranks of the real estate industry. He began his career in 2006 and that year closed 24 transactions, resulting in being named Rookie of the Year by his brokerage. To date, he has sold over 500 homes and has been recognized as one of the top agents/teams at several brokerages including Century 21 Everest Realty Group and Century 21 International. He continues his professional growth through work with Tom Ferry, an elite real estate coaching company with a global reputation.

"Chris has the right combination of experience, leadership and passion for the business that will power Real's expansion of operations in the western United States," says Real founder and CEO Tamir Poleg.

Martindale is a Utah native who grew up in Ogden. He enjoys international travel and learning about new cultures and is trusted by clients and colleagues alike.

About Real

Real ( www.joinreal.com ) is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating in 23 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Real is on a mission to make agents' lives better, creating financial opportunities for agents through higher commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives.

Contact Information:

For more details, please contact:

The Real Brokerage Inc.

Lynda Radosevich

[email protected]

917-922-7020

