Heska Corporation Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Earnings Call Scheduled for February 23, 2021

January 26, 2021 | About: NAS:HSKA +0%

PR Newswire

LOVELAND, Colo., Jan. 26, 2021

LOVELAND, Colo., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA; "Heska" or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, plans to report its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial performance in a press release before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 and to host an earnings call to discuss the results following the release at 9 a.m. MT / 11 a.m. ET.

Heska Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Heska Corporation)

To access the conference call:

From within the United States, please dial 1-800-289-0438
From outside of the United States, please dial 1-323-794-2423
Reference Conference ID: 2578626

The earnings call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at: Heska Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Call Webcast.

A telephonic replay will be available at 2 p.m. ET on February 23 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 and the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days.

To access the replay:

From within the United States, please dial 1-844-512-2921
From outside the United States, please dial 1-412-317-6671
Reference Replay Pin Number: 2578626

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products through its two business segments: North America and International. Both segments include Point of Care Lab testing instruments and consumables, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The North America segment also includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third-party agreements and channels, primarily for herd animal health.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heska-corporation-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-and-earnings-call-scheduled-for-february-23-2021-301214825.html

SOURCE Heska Corporation


