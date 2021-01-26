LIZHI INC. Ranked Among Top 20 Guangdong Internet Audiovisual Platforms in 2019-2020 based on Government-backed Index Report

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, today announced it has been listed as one of the Top 20 Internet Audiovisual Platforms in Guangdong Province in 2019-2020 according to the 2019 Xiangyun Development Index Report for the Guangdong Internet Audiovisual Industry (the "Report") published on January 22, 2021 pursuant to a program initiated by the Radio and Television Administration of Guangdong Province and co-written by Guangdong Internet Audiovisual New Media Association.

According to the Report, it aims to establish an institutionalized, systemic and multi-dimensional evaluation system for the internet audiovisual industry to reflect and track the changes of the industry in Guangdong Province which may better guide and propel the upgrade and innovation of the industry.

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI, commented, "We are honored to be selected as one of the Top 20 Guangdong Internet Audiovisual Platforms in 2019-2020. We believe this ranking is a recognition of LIZHI's efforts to continue innovation in the internet audiovisual industry which reaffirms our leading role in the audiovisual industry in Guangdong Province. LIZHI will continue exploring the market and empowering users to enjoy diversified audio experiences in various use scenarios."

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. is a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, with a mission to enable everyone to showcase vocal talent. The Company is aiming to bring people closer together through voices.

Since the launch of its LIZHI App in 2013, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing community encouraging audio content creation and sharing. Now LIZHI is an audio wonderland offering a wide range of podcasts and audio entertainment products and features, including audio live streaming and various interactive audio social products, empowering users to enjoy an immersive and diversified entertainment experience through audio.

LIZHI envisions a global audio community – a place where everyone can create, share and connect with each other through voices and across cultures.

