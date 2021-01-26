Galmed Pharmaceuticals Announces Upcoming Publication in JHEP Reports of New Data Supporting Aramchol's Novel Anti-Fibrotic Mechanism of Action

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLMD) ("Galmed" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company for liver, metabolic and inflammatory diseases, today announced upcoming publication of a paper entitled "Aramchol Downregulates Stearoyl CoA-Desaturase 1 (SCD1) in Hepatic Stellate Cells to Attenuate Cellular Fibrogenesis" in the JHEP Reports. The paper is expected to be published in the JHEP Reports on January 28, 2021.

The paper summarizes a longstanding research collaboration by Prof. Scott Friedman, Chief of the Division of Liver Diseases, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York and Prof. Jose Mato of the Precision Medicine and Metabolism Laboratory, CIC bioGUNE, Spain describing for the first time the role of SCD1 in hepatic fibrogenesis and outlining the mechanism by which Aramchol exerts its anti-fibrotic effect directly by down regulation of SCD1 in hepatic stellate cells (HSCs). Data further support Aramchol's role in fibrosis reversal, including the potential antifibrotic activity in the ongoing Phase 3 ARMOR study in patients with NASH and fibrosis.

"Our findings establish a direct antifibrotic effect of Aramchol on hepatic stellate cells, the principal collagen-producing cell in liver through its inhibition of SCD1. Combined with its ability to reduce liver fat, these exciting new data establish a dual mechanism of action of Aramchol that reinforces its potential efficacy in NASH patients with fibrosis," said Prof. Friedman, who is also Dean for Therapeutic Discovery, Fishberg Professor of Medicine and Pharmacologic Sciences at Mount Sinai, and senior author.

Prof. Friedman will be participating in the Q&A session of Galmed's KOL Symposium and Pipeline Update taking place later today at 11am Eastern time.

About Aramchol and Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

Aramchol (arachidyl amido cholanoic acid) is a novel fatty acid bile acid conjugate, liver targeted SCD1 modulator, developed as an oral therapy for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH") and fibrosis. Aramchol's ability to modulate hepatic lipid metabolism was discovered and validated in animal models, demonstrating downregulation of the three key pathologies of NASH: steatosis, inflammation and fibrosis. The effect of Aramchol on fibrosis is mediated by downregulation of steatosis and directly on human collagen producing cells. Aramchol has been granted Fast Track Designation status by the FDA for the treatment of NASH.

NASH is an emerging world crisis impacting an estimated 3% to 5% of the U.S. population and an estimated 2% to 4% globally. It is the fastest growing cause of liver cancer and liver transplant in the U.S. due to the rise in obesity. NASH is the progressive form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease that can lead to cardiovascular disease, cirrhosis and liver-related mortality.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage drug development biopharmaceutical company for liver, metabolic and inflammatory diseases. Our lead compound, Aramchol™, a backbone drug candidate for the treatment of NASH and fibrosis is currently in a Phase 3 registrational study. We are also collaborating with the Hebrew University in the development of Amilo-5MER, a 5 amino acid synthetic peptide and plan to initiate a first in human study by the first quarter of 2021.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/galmed-pharmaceuticals-announces-upcoming-publication-in-jhep-reports-of-new-data-supporting-aramchols-novel-anti-fibrotic-mechanism-of-action-301214820.html

SOURCE Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.