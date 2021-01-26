Ekinops awarded grant for CELTIC European connectivity initiative EMBRACE

PARIS, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris: FR0011466069) (Euronext: EKI), a leading supplier of optical transport and access solutions, today announces it has been awarded a grant of over €560,000 by the Brittany Region to support EMBRACE, a collaborative European initiative under the EUREKA CELTIC and PSPC-Regions program to transform the efficiency of multi-band optical network architecture.

The project brings together major network players from across Europe. Ekinops will closely collaborate with Orange (leader of the project) to develop innovations which should allow to transport more than 100 Tbps over several hundreds of kilometers on one fiber. EMBRACE aims to deliver unprecedented capacity to optical networks by maximizing the entire spectrum of the low water peak single mode fiber (SMF) for applications from metro to long-haul reach. By pooling expertise, the project will help operators best leverage existing fiber infrastructure to maximize ROI, prolong fiber lifespan, and futureproof lines for evolving networking demands.

"With 5G and high-speed optical network deployment under way, capacity pressure on existing fiber assets is building quickly. This project answers the growing need for a more cost-effective, agile optical transport solution and aligns perfectly with one of our core principles: enabling operators to wring every drop of capacity out of their existing equipment," comments Vincent Munière, Group Chief Technology Officer & VP R&D at Ekinops.

"To be selected to support this world-leading project is a great testament to Ekinops' long commitment to R&D and innovation. We want to set the bar internationally in this new field and are greatly looking forward to getting started," added Munière.

The project will provide a cost-effective and reliable backhaul solution for newly launched 5G systems and is projected to add >300 nm exploitable bandwidth. EMBRACE will start in early 2021 and is set to run for a period of three years.

EMBRACE is funded by Bpifrance and Région Bretagne with the Lannion Trégor Communauté under the PSPC-Régions program, and sponsored by Eureka CELTIC, Pôle de Compétitivité "Images & Réseaux", Pôle de Compétitivité "ALPHA Route de Lasers et des Hyperfréquences".

