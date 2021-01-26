>
CLSK Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies CleanSpark, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

January 26, 2021 | About: NAS:CLSK -3.15%

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CleanSpark, Inc. ("CleanSpark" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: CLSK) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired 9F securities between December 31, 2020 and January 14, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/clsk.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company had overstated its customer and contract figures; (2) several of the Company's recent acquisitions involved undisclosed related party transactions; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/clsk or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in CleanSpark you have until March 22, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clsk-investor-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-cleanspark-inc-investors-of-class-action-and-encourages-shareholders-to-contact-the-firm-301213910.html

