OPKO Health's BioReference Laboratories Team-up with the National Basketball Association and National Hockey League to Provide Players and Staff with COVID-19 Testing

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioReference Laboratories, Inc., an OPKO Health company (NASDAQ:OPK), today announced COVID-19 testing agreements for players and officials, as well as team and league staff for the 2020-2021 seasons for the National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Hockey League (NHL).

BioReference executes COVID-19 testing for NBA, NHL, US National Soccer Teams, Winter X Games and NBA G League.

For the 2020-21 NBA season, BioReference has been providing testing services, utilizing PCR and rapid diagnostics, at the 30 NBA team facilities in 28 cities across the U.S. BioReference previously supported the NBA's 2019-20 season restart.

Under an agreement with the NHL, BioReference will provide COVID-19 testing to players, coaches, staff and officials, which includes COVID-19 PCR laboratory-based diagnostics, and rapid diagnostics to the 24 U.S.-based teams.

In addition, BioReference is currently supporting the Winter X Games in Aspen, U.S. Soccer's Women's and Men's National Teams and the NBA G League in Orlando.

"Continuing to support the NBA in the 2020-21 season, showcases lessons learned from Orlando, and leverages emerging technology to support the current season and the overall partnership we have built throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jon R. Cohen, M.D., Executive Chairman of BioReference Laboratories. "Utilizing similar detailed and systematic protocols, we have been selected to support the NHL, U.S. Soccer, Winter X Games and NBA G League. It is a privilege for BioReference to support professional sports, underscoring our commitment to develop customized solutions that assist Americans in getting back to the workplace safely and provide the nation access to entertainment."

About BioReference Laboratories, Inc.

BioReference provides comprehensive testing to physicians, clinics, hospitals, employers, government units, correctional institutions, and medical groups. BioReference developed and offers test services that yield high quality and accurate results, including a molecular test for helping with COVID-19 diagnosis and a serology test to help indicate possible COVID-19 exposure. The company is in network with the five largest health plans in the United States, operates a network of 11 laboratory locations, and is backed by a medical staff of more than 120 M.D., Ph.D. and other professional level clinicians and scientists. With a leading position in the areas of genetics, women's health, maternal fetal medicine, oncology, and urology, BioReference and its specialty laboratories, GenPath and GeneDx, are advancing the course of modern medicine. For more information, visit www.bioreference.com.

About OPKO Health, Inc.

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

