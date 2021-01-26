Wyndham Announces Seven Hotels for its Namesake Brand

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across 90 countries, today announced plans for further growth with seven new hotel franchise agreements for its namesake, upscale, Wyndham® brand in the U.S. The hotels are owned by national hotel development company, The Thrash Group, and managed by Charlestowne Hotels. The properties include The Thrash Group's Origin Hotel Collection, consisting of five lifestyle hotels as well as one historic hotel and a brand new construction hotel all of which will operate under the Wyndham umbrella.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Thrash Group to Wyndham. Now more than ever hotels can benefit by working with a brand that travelers know and trust that can generate more visitors to an owner's property," said Chip Ohlsson, chief development officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Our global sales, marketing and loyalty teams are looking forward to helping more travelers discover these award-winning hotels in historic and sought-after leisure destinations across the country."

"Uniting these hotels under the Wyndham name will help us simplify the operations of our hotels, reduce our costs by leveraging Wyndham's negotiated discounts with suppliers, and connect us to the award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program," said Ike Thrash, founding partner, The Thrash Group.

Details about the new hotels include:

Origin Raleigh , a Wyndham Hotel – Situated in the heart of Raleigh, N.C. , in the downtown warehouse district, this recently opened, 126-room hotel offers guests a unique experience highlighting the culture and community of the city. As one of the first boutique, lifestyle hotel experiences in the growing neighborhood, the hotel is designed to connect its guests to the essential spirit of Raleigh . Property highlights include a lobby bar, fitness center, meeting and event spaces, locally curated retail area, and an onsite restaurant, Good Day Good Night, featuring a thoughtfully sourced plant-forward menu.





As the travel landscape evolves in the wake of COVID-19, Wyndham and its brands remain committed to the health and safety of guests and team members. The vast majority of Wyndham-branded hotels are open and welcoming guests with flexible booking policies and enhanced health and safety protocols through Wyndham's Count on Us® initiative. The Company has also extended current loyalty member benefits through the end of 2021 and paused points expiration through June 30, 2021. Learn more at www.wyndhamhotels.com/COVID-19 .

About the Thrash Group

The Thrash Group offers strategic value to stakeholders and to the communities in which it operates. We gain a quantifiable advantage by assembling a focused group of talented developers, designers, contractors, underwriters, and managers that have a common interest in the outcome of every project. To learn more about the Thrash Group visit https://www.thethrashgroup.com . To learn more about the Thrash Group's Origin Hotels visit www.originhotel.com.



About Charlestowne Hotels

Charlestowne Hotels is a leading full-service hospitality management company known for a dynamic management style that is client-focused rather than process driven. With 40 years of independent hotel management experience, the growing company develops and leads award winning properties across the country. The management company's diversified portfolio covers numerous industry segments, specializing in lifestyle independent, collegiate, adaptive reuse, seasonal and condo markets. The results speak for themselves: Charlestowne Hotels' properties regularly receive top industry accolades and achieve above average RevPAR growth for their markets. For more information visit www.CharlestowneHotels.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. Through its network of 804,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 85 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com .

