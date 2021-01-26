>
Scripps appoints Jon Marks as chief research officer for national networks business

January 26, 2021 | About: NAS:SSP +0.66%

PR Newswire

CINCINNATI, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has appointed Jon Marks as chief research officer for its national television networks business, effective immediately.

Marks will be responsible for the planning and execution of all linear and non-linear multi-platform research related to the brands, content, marketing, distribution and advertising sales of Scripps' national networks. He will report to Jonathan Katz, chief operating officer and head of entertainment for the networks.

Marks has more than 35 years of experience providing Nielsen ratings analysis, marketing analytics, forecasting, digital analytics, cross-platform research, social media analytics, business intelligence, and ad sales research for leading media companies. Most recently he provided brand strategy, consumer insights, and custom market research as a consultant for NBCUniversal, Disney, Crown Media and the Weather Channel, among others.

Marks previously spent 14 years in charge of all programming and marketing analysis for Turner Entertainment Networks, which included TBS, TNT, truTV, TCM and their digital extensions, as senior vice president of research. He also provided research and insights for Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Peachtree TV, NBA-TV, NBA.com, Nascar.com, PGA.com, and other Turner-operated brands.

Prior to joining Turner, Marks oversaw ad sales, marketing, and affiliate research for Telemundo, the nation's second-largest Spanish-language television network, as vice president of research and had similar oversight responsibilities as senior vice president for Channel One News.

Before joining the television industry, Marks spent seven years in advertising agencies, serving as vice president of media research for J. Walter Thompson (now Mindshare) and Media Research Supervisor for Young & Rubicam (now Group M).

"As we build our new national networks business, it's imperative that we consistently and thoroughly assess the consumer landscape to better understand their interests and needs in this rapidly-evolving media marketplace," said Katz. "Jon's expertise in all areas of research will help further our strategy and will be critical to elevating our sales, programming and marketing efforts well into the future."

Marks earned a bachelor's degree in government from Cornell University in Ithaca, NY.

About Scripps
The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation's fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. Scripps' national networks reach nearly every American through the news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scripps-appoints-jon-marks-as-chief-research-officer-for-national-networks-business-301215372.html

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company


